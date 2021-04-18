‘Get that statue up’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on key figure after another victory

Birmingham City moved nine points clear of the relegation zone after a huge win against Rotherham United this afternoon.

With the Millers 22nd in the Championship, but having games in hand, this was a massive fixture for Blues and whilst it wasn’t a great watch, Harlee Dean scored with a late header to seal the points.

That continues Birmingham’s remarkable form since Lee Bowyer took over, with the former player recording four wins and a draw in his six games following his arrival, which makes them the second best in the league in that period.

As you would expect, fans are absolutely delighted with the way the boss has changed things in such a short space of time, especially with survival in the Championship now looking pretty much secured with four games to play.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from the Birmingham support on Twitter after today’s vital win…

Well that wasn’t a pretty game to watch & Rotherham gave us a really tough match … but, the Bowyer effect was in full force. And if you take your chances, however few, you’ll get results. Mahoosive win. I’m so pleased for the lads. And for us fans too. Happy days.💙#BCFC — Rich Swainson (@Swaino) April 18, 2021

Other clubs recognising what Bowyer is doing at blues. #bcfc https://t.co/nQTYf1yFai — iamjbohemia (@iamjbohemia) April 18, 2021

The cracks may have reappeared from today's performance, and we still have issues off the pitch that need addressing. But for now, let's enjoy the resurrection of Birmingham City thanks to the cockney version of Jesus Christ, Lee Bowyer. UP DA BLUES! #bcfc — Mid FC (@MidFC75) April 18, 2021

What a bloke Lee bowyer is!! The lads have really brought into his ideas & I cannot be happier. Bring on Forest next #BCFC https://t.co/93kHUsGYMX — Josh Clarke (@Jclarke724) April 18, 2021

Our worst performance under Bowyer but we still get 3 points🔵🔵

That speaks volumes #bcfc https://t.co/5ivTbN47a0 — Pricey (@_sampricex) April 18, 2021

Lee Bowyer time to get that statue up🤣 #bcfc — Georgia (@GeorgiaEH17) April 18, 2021