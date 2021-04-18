Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Get that statue up’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on key figure after another victory

Published

10 mins ago

on

Birmingham City moved nine points clear of the relegation zone after a huge win against Rotherham United this afternoon.

With the Millers 22nd in the Championship, but having games in hand, this was a massive fixture for Blues and whilst it wasn’t a great watch, Harlee Dean scored with a late header to seal the points.

That continues Birmingham’s remarkable form since Lee Bowyer took over, with the former player recording four wins and a draw in his six games following his arrival, which makes them the second best in the league in that period.

As you would expect, fans are absolutely delighted with the way the boss has changed things in such a short space of time, especially with survival in the Championship now looking pretty much secured with four games to play.

How much do you know about these past and present Blues bosses – can you get 15/15?

1 of 15

Was Gianfranco Zola the first non-British or Irish manager in Blues' history?

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from the Birmingham support on Twitter after today’s vital win…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get that statue up’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on key figure after another victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: