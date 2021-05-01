‘Get that new contract sorted’, ‘In line to do big things’ – Many Birmingham fans excited by teenager’s claims

Birmingham City teenager Amari Miller has labelled his recent experiences with the first team as “amazing” but revealed he’s determined to “keep pushing”, which has been well received by many Blues fans.

The 18-year-old was handed his debut by Lee Bowyer in the 2-0 win against Stoke City last month and has made two more substitute appearances since, in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest and the 2-1 win against Derby County.

Miller is clearly enjoying being part of the senior set-up but, speaking to club media, revealed he’s determined to keep working hard and pushing for more.

He said: “It’s been amazing. I can’t have asked for anything more. It’s exactly what I’ve wanted and I know that it’s not the end, I’ve got to keep pushing for more and it’s all up to me to be fair.

“There are people that are backing me, so it’s important that I come and I provide and I do my job and work hard.”

The wide player was on the pitch when Lukas Jutkiewicz scored the 84th-minute winner against the Rams last weekend and says moments like that are what sets first-team football apart.

“Being in moments like that is amazing,” explained Miller. “You don’t really get a lot of that in youth football, so it’s different but it still brings that enjoyment.

“I can see there’s a real buzz in the group. If anyone makes a mistake, it’s perfect. If any of us young players come up and train, everyone is so supportive. It’s been amazing.”

A product of the Blues academy, supporters will no doubt be hoping that Miller can cement a place in the first team moving forward – though living up to the standard set by Jude Bellingham will clearly be no easy task.

The big 22-question Birmingham City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Did Blues win on the opening day of the season? Yes No

Even so, he certainly seems to be popular among the St Andrew’s faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to share their thoughts and call for him to be handed a new contract.

Read their reaction here:

Get that new contract sorted for him Blues. Miller can be a bright part of our future. — Andy (@Bluenose_Andy) April 30, 2021

His scholarship ends in 2 weeks doesn’t it? Get that contract drawn up! — iamjbohemia (@iamjbohemia) April 30, 2021

Good luck lad! Bizarre to think he’s older than Bellingham. 😂 — Phil Palmer (@PippoPalmer) April 30, 2021

Such a well spoken lad. The next Brummie in line to do big things👏💙 #BCFC https://t.co/KMJ24YbsAP — Blues Focus (@BluesFocus) April 30, 2021

Wish the kid all the best for tomorrow KRO 💙💙✊ — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) April 30, 2021

Happy this is going down as well as we thought it would. Amari is a credit to himself, his family and the football club 🔵👊 https://t.co/zqfscfmqil — Hayden Atkins (@BrummieHayden) April 30, 2021

Another brummie doing us fans proud, keep the production line rolling, these young lads have a massive opportunity with us #KRO #BCFC https://t.co/tkaTEEUQbM — paul delves (@delves1) April 30, 2021