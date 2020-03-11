Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get that new contract out’ – Many Derby County fans call on club to take player action

Many Derby County fans have called on the club to offer striker Chris Martin a new contract.

31-year-old Martin joined Derby in 2013 and has played over 170 league games for the Rams, which came in the mix of three loan spells away from Pride Park to Fulham, Reading and Hull City.

Returning to the club last summer following a season with the latter – Martin has had a good season under Phillip Cocu, netting nine league goals.

His importance for Cocu’s side was evident last weekend when he netted a brace in the 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Whilst Martin has had a good goalscoring season, the much experienced frontman will see his current contract expire at the East Midlands club this summer.

Martin will see his deal expire on June 30th, but fans have called for him to be offered a new deal at the club.

Reacting to a post by Derby’s official Twitter account which celebrated Martin’s 10 goals in all competitions this term, fans further commented on their desire to see him sign a new deal.

Here are some of the responses to Derby’s tweet:


