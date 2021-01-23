‘Get that gap a little bigger’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Derby

Queens Park Rangers take on Derby County this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship with both sides going in search of a big three points down near the bottom of the league table.

The two sides will feel as though they have the quality to climb the standings and avoid a serious dogfight this year but that will remain just talk until they do it.

Certainly, both showed what they can do in midweek with good respective wins against Cardiff and AFC Bournemouth and now Mark Warburton will be looking for his Hoops side to build on things.

They’ll have to do it without Tom Carroll, however, with the midfielder ruled out for a few months with a knee problem.

Even so, Mark Warburton has managed to name a decent looking side and Hoops fans have taken to Twitter to react to the side.

Let’s take a look at what has been said…

