‘Get rid,’ ‘They should look to keep hold of him’ – Stoke City player faces uncertain future: The verdict

Ryan Woods faces an uncertain future at Stoke City.

The central midfielder was shipped out on loan to Millwall in January where he has since impressed, but it remains to be seen whether Michael O’Neill will offer him an opportunity at the Potters next season.

With this in mind, should Stoke look to keep hold of Woods or move him on this summer?

Alfie Burns

I’d like to see Woods be given a chance to settle and find his best in the Stoke midfield, even if he’s struggled to really impress since making the switch to the bet365 Stadium.

He’s a midfielder that’s so comfortable in possession and at the time he made the switch to Stoke, he was regarded as one of the best passers of the ball in the Championship.

It hasn’t been easy for Stoke or any of their players in the last 18 months, but brighter days do feel like they are on the horizon under Michael O’Neill.

That should aid Woods and he will be chomping at the bit for a chance to have the side built around him ahead of 2020/21.

It might feel like a risk now, but it could pay off for Stoke in the future.

Jacob Potter

I think they should look to keep hold of him. It should be a no-brainer for the Potters.

Woods has struggled with Stoke earlier in his time with the club, but they made the right call in sending him out on loan to Millwall.

He’s been brilliant for them, and has certainly played his part in their bid for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Woods could certainly add something to the current Stoke team, and I would be stunned if they were looking to move him on in the summer after such an impressive loan spell with Millwall this term.

He’s the type of player that the club should be looking to build next season’s team around.

George Harbey

Get rid.

I think Stoke should look to offload Woods this summer as he clearly isn’t a player who is part of Michael O’Neill’s plans.

I think that this summer, regardless of which division Stoke find themselves playing in ahead of next season, they need to have a proper clear out and get rid of the players who are on high wages but just aren’t going to play a part under O’Neill. That will give him a real platform to build his own squad.

Woods has been a shadow of the player he once was for Brentford during his time at the bet365 Stadium, however he has been impressive for Millwall and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him join Gary Rowett’s side permanently.

He cost big money, but I think it’s best for Stoke to cut ties with Woods. He’s improved out on loan, but if he isn’t going to be a key player under O’Neill, then there isn’t much point in keeping him at all.