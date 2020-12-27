‘Get rid’, ‘These problems run deep’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer update shared

Nottingham Forest are unsure over whether they should turn Anthony Knockaert’s loan move from Fulham into a permanent one.

Forest are reviewing Anthony Knockaert's future at the City Ground with the club reportedly looking to cut costs. That's according to the Sun, who are reporting that the club may not be able to extend the loan deal unless they bring in money from elsewhere.#NFFC pic.twitter.com/22fjAW9Vww — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) December 27, 2020

The winger, who has starred at this level in the past, joined the Reds earlier in the campaign, but he hasn’t made the impact that many would’ve hoped.

And, according to the Sun, (27/12/20), Forest aren’t in a position to sign Knockaert permanently unless they shift a few players, as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League.

The report states that Joe Worrall may have to move on to fund a potential transfer, and they also state that Joe Lolley could be made available for a move as Forest look to balance the books.

As you would expect, most supporters of the East Midlands outfit are not too happy with this development, particularly as Knockaert hasn’t shone since arriving at the City Ground.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Personally I would get rid. We've got Joe Lolley who is a better player in my opinion. If Lolley isn't fit then we've got Mighten.

Why are we paying big wages and forcing ourselves to sell other players to balance costs? Seems madness to me — Twheatman (@Twheatman) December 27, 2020

Good player but we don’t need him — Jackwhaley (@jackwhaley4) December 27, 2020

If they sell any more assets to fund more over paid players then it’s time to really put pressure on the board! — Ryan lewis (@Rylew81) December 27, 2020

Sadly, always played better against us, than he has thus far, for us. If money can be used for a pacy or physical striker, or a goalscoring midfielder, then might be better served.#NFFC — Kat Raggabinto (@raggabinto) December 27, 2020

No. Pointless unless he's actually playing. Big wages to come off the bench for 30 mins or so. Personally don't see why he's not played more. — backupunder (@butlerdownunder) December 27, 2020

Regardless of the source, signing 14 players in the last window, several of which will never get a game is always going to tie up funds – it’s not 🚀 These problems run deep at #nffc — Ernie Clock – Rejoiner/ Lefty /Socialist #notmyPM (@xhellnbackx) December 27, 2020

Get him gone / moody and inconsistent — simon stevenson (@Simontoonarmy) December 27, 2020