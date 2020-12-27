Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get rid’, ‘These problems run deep’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer update shared

Published

32 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are unsure over whether they should turn Anthony Knockaert’s loan move from Fulham into a permanent one.

The winger, who has starred at this level in the past, joined the Reds earlier in the campaign, but he hasn’t made the impact that many would’ve hoped.

And, according to the Sun, (27/12/20), Forest aren’t in a position to sign Knockaert permanently unless they shift a few players, as they prepare for another year outside the Premier League.

The report states that Joe Worrall may have to move on to fund a potential transfer, and they also state that Joe Lolley could be made available for a move as Forest look to balance the books.

As you would expect, most supporters of the East Midlands outfit are not too happy with this development, particularly as Knockaert hasn’t shone since arriving at the City Ground.

