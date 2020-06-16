‘Get rid’, ‘Sign him up’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important update on player’s future

The future of Fernando Forestieri remains a hot talking point amongst the Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of the season resumption.

The 30-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of June, and with no new deal on the horizon, it seems as though his days with the club are numbered.

Speaking in an interview with The Star, Forestieri’s agent Lucas Cominelli revealed that contract talks are yet to be held with the Owls forward, ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign on Saturday.

“Fernando has been working hard, he’s ready, he’s available and wants to play if he’s selected. But there’s been no word from the club about anything beyond June 30th when his contract expires, so he will be free on July 1st after the first two games of the restart.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on Forestieri’s future at the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

If we really haven’t spoken to him about either option it really is pathetic from the club, the club need to know one way or the other. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) June 16, 2020

I want him to stay. Been mismanaged badly with the exception of Bruce. I suppose the problem is we dont know what league we'll be in next season. That wont help the situation. We need to show some ambition and tie the better players down because I can't see us buying replacements — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) June 16, 2020

Come on na @swfc get nando signed up ASAP at least another yrs contract after u decided to extend @JoeyPelupessy he’s gotta be offered another contract — Swoid (@swiddoy76) June 16, 2020

Doesnt really matter what we think, the fact of the matter is of we were going to keep him then we would have offered hima contract before June. — NEVSTER1867 (@nevillejohnwood) June 16, 2020

2 years too late — Fletch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Flxtch_85) June 16, 2020

Sign him up — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) June 16, 2020

A waste of space for 3 seasons, get rid. — Toppers (@top7664) June 16, 2020

He's easily our best player, even on an off day — Lee Powell (@LeePowe72571627) June 16, 2020