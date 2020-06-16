Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get rid’, ‘Sign him up’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important update on player’s future

1 hour ago

The future of Fernando Forestieri remains a hot talking point amongst the Sheffield Wednesday supporters ahead of the season resumption. 

The 30-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of June, and with no new deal on the horizon, it seems as though his days with the club are numbered.

Speaking in an interview with The Star, Forestieri’s agent Lucas Cominelli revealed that contract talks are yet to be held with the Owls forward, ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign on Saturday.

“Fernando has been working hard, he’s ready, he’s available and wants to play if he’s selected. But there’s been no word from the club about anything beyond June 30th when his contract expires, so he will be free on July 1st after the first two games of the restart.”

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on Forestieri’s future at the club.

