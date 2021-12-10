‘Get rid’, ‘Sell him in Jan’ – Many Birmingham fans react to player contract update

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Kristian Pedersen doesn’t want to sign a new deal despite offers made by the club, which has caused a stir among many Blues fans.

The 27-year-old has been a regular fixture for Birmingham since joining from Union Berlin in 2019 and has made 15 appearances this term, featuring as a left wing-back as well as in central defence.

But with his current deal at St Andrews set to expire in the summer, the Danish defender’s future is uncertain ahead of the January window.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer issued an update on the current situation.

He said: “Kristian’s contract runs out in the summer. From my understanding we have made him offers. His agent is saying that he doesn’t want to sign anything at the moment. That’s his prerogative, his choice, no one can make him.

“I have read somewhere there was interest from Newcastle in the summer. I had a phone call from Steve Bruce – that was as far as it went.

“There was no contact from anything else, or offers or anything. It will be tough for Kristian.”

The Birmingham boss added: “There are always players who let their contracts run out – that’s the nature of the beast unfortunately.

“We can’t control that, all we can do is make him an offer that we think is fair and we have done that but he is saying ‘No’ at the moment.

“That could change, he says he likes it here and he wants to be here, that’s what he said to me a couple of days ago – and I believe him. There’s a long way to go before the end of the season.”

Given the money likely to be available to Eddie Howe in January, you feel Newcastle may be looking to make more ambitious signings than Pedersen but a player of his quality will certainly have suitors – particularly if he ends up leaving on a free transfer.

The update concerning the Denmark international appears to have annoyed many fans of the Birmingham club, who took to Twitter to vent their frustration…

Bye then . Nothing special . Just disappointed we might not get back what we spent on him. That’s where as a club where going wrong , We need players to sell on with profit — Dan🅿️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DanP5010) December 9, 2021

If he doesn’t want to play for us then let him go. He gets caught out enough at championship level so good luck to him in the Premier League — Matt Brotheridge (@MattBrotheridge) December 9, 2021

Same as any other player , if he doesn’t want to stay let him go , no great loss — B31Blue (@bluesloyal3) December 9, 2021

Sell him Jan bye 👋 — Nathan (@nathancarty112) December 9, 2021

Hes had his day tbf. Get him sold. Cash in on him get friend back on — Mike Prince (@princeybcfc) December 9, 2021

Get rid… one of our worst performers over last 2 and a bit seasons. — Chris Edge (@ChrisyEdge) December 9, 2021

Get him gone in January if there’s money on the table, great business selling his replacement in Seddon 🤥 — Josh Hull (@JoshuaJHull) December 9, 2021

Let him go then. He ain’t that good. — Gareth (@GPS2812) December 9, 2021