‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are left frustrated as Darren Moore confirms injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday have been hit with a frustrating injury blow heading into their final nine matches of this year’s league campaign.

The Owls are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves nine points adrift of safety after a recent 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

Speaking in a post-match press conference (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live, 22:15) after their draw with the Terriers, Darren Moore confirmed that Dunkley had picked up a hamstring injury, which is set to keep him out of action.

“Chey has picked up a hamstring injury. He’s going to be out for a little while. It is going to be weeks. It’s disappointing for us.”

Dunkley has made just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, having signing for Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2020, after a spell with Wigan Athletic.

But since returning to the team from a fractured leg, he has been in and out of the team, and is now set for a prolonged spell in the treatment room.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans took to social media to react to the news of Dunkley’s latest injury, and it’s safe to say that many weren’t pleased with his lack of impact since arriving at the club back in August 2020.

