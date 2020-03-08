‘Get rid’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging Joao Carvalho news

Joao Carvalho’s future at Nottingham Forest is reportedly looking uncertain, amid speculation that the midfielder could join Olympiacos for £15m this summer.

The 22-year-old has found regular game time hard to come by this season, making only nine starting appearances under Sabri Lamouchi.

The attacking midfielder has fallen behind Tiago Silva in the pecking order under the Frenchman, but was unable to make an impact upon his reintroduction to the side against Millwall on Friday.

Carvalho has somewhat flattered to deceive since becoming Forest’s club-record signing for £13.2m last summer, scoring six goals in over 65 appearances for the Reds.

Now, The Sun on Sunday (08/03, page 59) claim that Forest are ready to sell the Portuguese midfielder to Olympiacos for £15m – the Greek side are owned by Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Carvalho’s performances have divided opinions amongst the Reds faithful over the past few months, and now they have reacted to this fresh piece of speculation.

Via the Nottingham Forest News page on Facebook, here’s what they had to say…

Stuart Rowe: Doesn’t tackle, doesn’t track back, when he gets the ball he struggles to work out what to do with it. When he is in the team we are a much, much worse outfit. Expensive flop, get rid

Ryan Sirmon: Technically a good player, but I don’t think I’ve seen him make a challenge, just dosent seem up for the physicality of championship

Ian Andrew Spridgens: Fantastic quality player but he’s not suited in the hard nosed championship style of English football unfortunately has talent in abundance but he’s not physical enough to cope

Robert Norton: I think he would do well in the Premier League so I would keep him if we go up, sell if we don’t.

Simon Lodge: He has better vision and passing than silva but silva also gets stuck into a tackle….in this team I pick silva over him all day long.

Gary Marriott: Technically a good player, but probably more suited to playing abroad rather than the championship. Also be great business for FFP

Mike Proctor: Marinakis decision resolved by another marinakis decision. Fair play to him.