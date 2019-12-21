‘Get rid’, ‘Please sell’ – These Stoke City fans slam 29-y/o after latest defeat

Stoke City’s miserable season continued as they lost 2-1 to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough last night.

The Potters, who will now be in the relegation zone on Christmas day, had started well and showed some decent passages of play against Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

And, whilst they hadn’t carved open chance after chance, they will feel they merited the lead that Sam Clucas gave them shortly into the second half.

Yet, from that point they fell apart, with goals from Ashley Fletcher and Lewis Wing condemning Stoke to a 15th loss of the season at the halfway mark.

As a senior figure in the team, Joe Allen has been heavily criticised for his displays this season and the Welsh international didn’t do much last night when it became clear the side were under pressure.

The 29-year-old controversially cupped his ears against the fans after scoring against Luton and it’s fair to say that, combined with his poor performances, meant he was understandably a target for the support after the Boro defeat.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

Good thing Joe Allen made us look silly in the Luton game eh folks — Josh (@SCFCJosh96) December 20, 2019

Has Joe Allen cupped his ears tonight? Asking for a friend. — David Bithell 6 Towns Radio (@davebithell6tr) December 20, 2019

And Stoke genuinely think Joe Allen is worth £15 million ? 😂😂😂 — Matthew Cooper (@MCooper0191) December 20, 2019

Please sell Joe Allen — Potters Analytica (@EFLstatistics) December 20, 2019

GET RID Joe Allen garbage — ALISON THOMPSON (@THOMMO007) December 20, 2019

how embarrassing Joe Allen go cup your ears we dont't need you — ALISON THOMPSON (@THOMMO007) December 20, 2019

i wouldn't spend £2 million on Joe Allen let alone 8 , does well in a good team but overrated massively — Owain (@OAPreece) December 20, 2019