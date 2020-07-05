‘Get rid’, ‘Overrated’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with player’s recent showing

Sheffield Wednesday suffered yet another defeat on Sunday as Swansea City ran out 2-1 victors at the Liberty Stadium.

The Owls haven’t had the best of seasons for their standards and Garry Monk will have been left disappointed with yet another tepid display, this time in Wales.

One man who continuously fails to impress for Wednesday is winger Adam Reach, the left-footed midfielder has been in a poor vein of form and has failed to set matches alight when called upon.

Once more, Reach struggled to get into the match with Swansea, and looks a shadow of the player that was scoring from long-distance on a regular occasion last season.

Wednesday will need him to be back to his best in the coming weeks if they’re to finish in the top-half and improve ahead of the next campaign.

Here’s how Owls supporters reacted to Reach’s display…

Bannan, bang average again and Reach is massively overrated. #swfc — Dan Smith (@dan_N_smith) July 5, 2020

Apart from reach scoring the odd screamer what does he actually do #swfc — Tom (@Justom29) July 5, 2020

Compare Reach with Murphy in terms of putting in a shift in today. Time to get rid, Harris offers more anyway. #swfc https://t.co/NhexgIrdBC — David Cooke (@hirsty9) July 5, 2020

Genuinely didn't realise Reach was playing until he gave away the penalty #swfc — Nigel Short (@nigel_short) July 5, 2020

#swfc shocking performance. reach and da Cruz get rid — ian Whitehead Head Greenkeeper Lees Hall Golf Club (@ian_whitehead8) July 5, 2020

I'd make reach make his own way home — dale sugden SWFC (@DaleSugden) July 5, 2020

Not clinical enough in front of goal again, get punished. Shame we didn’t accept that mega offer for Reach a couple of season ago, we’ll be lucky to offload him for free now #swfc #wawaw — Mike Thrussell Jnr (@MWThrussell) July 5, 2020