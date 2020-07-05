Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Get rid’, ‘Overrated’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t impressed with player’s recent showing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday suffered yet another defeat on Sunday as Swansea City ran out 2-1 victors at the Liberty Stadium.

The Owls haven’t had the best of seasons for their standards and Garry Monk will have been left disappointed with yet another tepid display, this time in Wales.

One man who continuously fails to impress for Wednesday is winger Adam Reach, the left-footed midfielder has been in a poor vein of form and has failed to set matches alight when called upon.

Once more, Reach struggled to get into the match with Swansea, and looks a shadow of the player that was scoring from long-distance on a regular occasion last season.

Wednesday will need him to be back to his best in the coming weeks if they’re to finish in the top-half and improve ahead of the next campaign.

Here’s how Owls supporters reacted to Reach’s display…

