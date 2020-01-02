Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Get rid of them all’, ‘Spineless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk sends message to players

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has called for his side to come out fighting after their 1-0 loss to Hull City yesterday, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Owls fans. 

Monk’s men welcomed Hull to Hillsborough looking to put an end to a two-game losing run and were buoyed by the return to fitness of top scorer Steven Fletcher.

Fletcher was only fit enough to make the bench but was brought on at the break after a lacklustre and goalless first half.

The Tigers found the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, with the electric Jarrod Bowen arriving to slam George Honeyman’s cross past Cameron Dawson and into the net.

The result sees Wednesday slide down the table and out of the top six ahead of their Championship clash with league leaders Leeds United in nine days’ time.

Speaking after the defeat to Hull, Monk sent a message to his players and called for a reaction to the recent poor run of form.

Monk’s comments appear to have drawn a frustrated reaction from many Wednesday fans, who took to Twitter to criticise the players.

Read the reaction of Owls supporters here:


