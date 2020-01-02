‘Get rid of them all’, ‘Spineless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk sends message to players

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has called for his side to come out fighting after their 1-0 loss to Hull City yesterday, which has drawn a frustrated response from many Owls fans.

Monk’s men welcomed Hull to Hillsborough looking to put an end to a two-game losing run and were buoyed by the return to fitness of top scorer Steven Fletcher.

Fletcher was only fit enough to make the bench but was brought on at the break after a lacklustre and goalless first half.

The Tigers found the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, with the electric Jarrod Bowen arriving to slam George Honeyman’s cross past Cameron Dawson and into the net.

The result sees Wednesday slide down the table and out of the top six ahead of their Championship clash with league leaders Leeds United in nine days’ time.

Speaking after the defeat to Hull, Monk sent a message to his players and called for a reaction to the recent poor run of form.

💬 GM: I want to see a team that is angry about it and wants to put an end to it. We haven’t hit those levels this week and it is food for thought for me. They have to come fighting back in these next games #swfcLIVE — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 1, 2020

Monk’s comments appear to have drawn a frustrated reaction from many Wednesday fans, who took to Twitter to criticise the players.

Read the reaction of Owls supporters here:

Laughable. He’s already said he’s just gonna get loans in. We have at least 10 players in this squad who don’t give a toss and are just looking to leave. Nuhui will probably score 10 in last 3 games to earn him a new contract up till 2060 . Too much sentiment with this squad. — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) January 1, 2020

You asked for a reaction after the Stoke loss and it was worst against Cardiff, this squad has come to the end of its run it needs a rebuild. — 🥚 Y (@YOLO8976) January 1, 2020

Get rid of them all and start again mate — Owen (@owen_ryan7) January 1, 2020

Yawn. The players never react or learn. Something needs to change. — B_r_a_z_e (@benbrazier) January 1, 2020

GM is starting to the see the real mentality issue with this squad. Which is the key reason they need to be dismantled over the next two windows. They aren’t winners. They aren’t hungry enough. There’s an acceptance of failure amongst players in that group. — Adam (@Beardflapz) January 1, 2020

Gary you have a group of players who are simply not mentally capable of pushing for promotion it’s been happening since Wembley. I would except bids for any Wednesday player 2 start a much needed rebuild. — Paul Clark Homer23🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@homer23) January 1, 2020

You’ll not get that from this team, spineless — Liam 5️⃣🌟 Roe (@Roemeister86) January 1, 2020

AWFUL, again — Lenodh (@Lenodhstrom) January 1, 2020