‘Get rid’, ‘Cost Bournemouth £170m+’ – These fans slam individual as Cherries promotion dream ends

Bournemouth will be playing Championship football again next season as they lost 3-1 to Brentford this afternoon.

The Cherries took a one-goal lead to the capital and an early Arnaut Danjuma effort put them in a commanding position, although Ivan Toney shortly equalised on the day.

However, there’s no doubting the turning point came in the 28th minute when former Bees centre-back Chris Mepham fouled Bryan Mbuemo after he was caught in possession, letting the Frenchman through.

It was really poor play from the defender, and in hindsight he will wish he didn’t compound his mistake by bringing the Brentford man down.

From that moment, it was one-way traffic, with the hosts getting the two goals they needed to progress without the need for extra-time.

As you would expect, the Bournemouth fans were gutted with how the game played out, and many blamed Mepham following his error. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Won’t say too much on Mepham, I don’t support some of the comments I’ve seen, but what I will say is that I will be incredibly gutted if he is still an #afcb player next season — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) May 22, 2021

Get rid of mepham in the summer #afcb — James (@james_botham) May 22, 2021

Our squad won’t be this good again for at least a decade. Cheers Mepham 🖕🏻 #afcb — AFCB_Z (@zacb03) May 22, 2021

The vitriol towards Mepham is pathetic. He is not the reason we have failed to go up. #afcb — Graham Curtis 🥁🇪🇺🍒 (@siggyboy) May 22, 2021

Chris Mepham has cost us Danjuma, Lerma, Brooks and CCV 🤣🤣 #afcb — Gally 🍒 (@afcbgally) May 22, 2021

Say what you want about Solanke and Ibe. Chris Mepham cost Bournemouth £170m+ #afcb — Will Partridge (@AFCBWILL) May 22, 2021

Mepham could potentially ruin the club #afcb — jay (@jay19___) May 22, 2021