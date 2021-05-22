Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

‘Get rid’, ‘Cost Bournemouth £170m+’ – These fans slam individual as Cherries promotion dream ends

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bournemouth will be playing Championship football again next season as they lost 3-1 to Brentford this afternoon.

The Cherries took a one-goal lead to the capital and an early Arnaut Danjuma effort put them in a commanding position, although Ivan Toney shortly equalised on the day.

However, there’s no doubting the turning point came in the 28th minute when former Bees centre-back Chris Mepham fouled Bryan Mbuemo after he was caught in possession, letting the Frenchman through.

It was really poor play from the defender, and in hindsight he will wish he didn’t compound his mistake by bringing the Brentford man down.

From that moment, it was one-way traffic, with the hosts getting the two goals they needed to progress without the need for extra-time.

As you would expect, the Bournemouth fans were gutted with how the game played out, and many blamed Mepham following his error. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


