‘Get rid,’ ‘Coach him as a centre-back’ – Many Derby County fans debate player’s role in starting eleven

Many Derby County fans have debated Krystian Bielik’s role in the starting eleven, questioning whether he should play in central defence or as a holding midfielder.

The Polish midfielder enjoyed a fairly decent first six months of form for Derby, playing at centre-back and in defensive midfield on occasion.

Arriving at Pride Park last summer on a five-year deal from Premier League side Arsenal, Bielik has a total of 21 appearances in a Derby shirt under his belt.

Becoming an important part of Phillip Cocu’s side, the former Gunners man has been missed since picking up an injury which is likely to see him ruled out until 2021.

Test your knowledge on our latest Rams quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Derby have conceded higher or lower goals than seventh placed Bristol City? Higher Lower

Derby have done impressively well without the Polish international since his absence, moving themselves clear of the relegation zone in the Championship league table, and closer to a play-off place.

Having picked up the injury, Bielik will also be unavailable for his country’s Euro 2020 campaign this term.

Looking into his absence and eventual return – Football League World’s Ben Crump took to Facebook group DCFC -ITS IN OUR DNA to ask: “Do you think Krystian Bielik is better as a centre back or defensive midfielder?” – and below are some of the responses.

Richard Whetton: Midfield. Quality

Brian Nason: On the bench

Tim Cole: Think it may save us alot of money if we use him and coach him as a centre back

Sachin Gil: Midfielder

Jon Millhouse: CDM

Tommy Gateley: CDM

Dobrev DCFC Derby: No he is better in midfield

Basil Parker: Haven’t seen enough of him to say, just think he’s quality but needs to curb his aggression

Damian Damo McDermott: he is injured

Thomas Howard: Doesn’t answer your question but get rid, shown us nothing and where would he play, he wouldn’t get in the current squad never mind team,not on merit. Maybe on price tag. But I much doubt Cocu purchased him so then again he may not.