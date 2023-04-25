This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wout Weghorst is set for talks with Vincent Kompany at the end of the season, according to Lancs Live.

The Dutch striker is currently on loan at Manchester United, where he has become a key part of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

However, the 30-year-old is set to discuss his Burnley future upon his return to the club in the summer.

Weghorst initially joined Besiktas on loan last year, but was recalled in January following an agreement with the Red Devils to loan him to Old Trafford for the second half of the campaign.

Does Wout Weghorst have a future at Burnley?

Despite featuring 11 times in the Premier League for United, it is seen as unlikely that the FA Cup finalists will make a permanent offer for the forward in the transfer window.

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone believes that he should not have a future at Turf Moor beyond this season.

He has urged the club to pursue a sale of the Netherlands international, with a return to Besiktas highlighted as a potential move.

This Clarets' supporter has claimed it would be better for everyone if the player moved on, especially if the club can recoup some cost in a sale that can be reinvested back into Kompany’s first team squad.

“It’s probably the correct decision to get rid,” Livingstone told Football League World.

“I don’t think Burnley fans woulld be too happy to have him back.

“Don’t think he’d really want to come back, to be fair.

“I could see him going to Besiktas for six million, whatever.

“I wouldn’t loan him out again, he’s on free at the end of the year so there’s no point in loaning him out.

“I’d just cut your losses, get rid, get whatever money you can for him, get him off the wage bill as well.

“He’ll probably be the highest earner by quite a bit.

“So I’d get rid of him and look to just get whatever money you can, reinvest into a new striker and get rid.”

What does the future hold for Wout Weghorst?

Despite being an important part of United’s team in the second half of this season, it is clear that he is seen as a temporary solution to the squad’s lack of options up front.

Weghorst has zero goals from 11 league appearances and hasn’t played to the standard that the club will likely want from their long-term starting striker.

Weghorst’s time at Besiktas was more fruitful in terms of goal, and he performed well in Turkey.

A return to the Turkish club in the summer on a permanent basis does seem the best solution for everyone involved.