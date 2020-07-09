‘Get rid’ – 29-year-old’s future at Birmingham City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Alvaro Gimenez at Birmingham City is certainly up in the air.

The 29-year-old striker was shipped out to Spanish side Cadiz on loan in January after scoring three goals in 24 appearances for Birmingham this season, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will look to keep hold of the player or move him on permanently.

With Pep Clotet leaving Birmingham, he could find his opportunities potentially limited upon his return.

So, do you think the Blues should look to offload Gimenez this summer?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Dagless

Get rid.

He seems happy out on loan in Spain and I think staying there would be best for him.

He’s a decent player but he’s not good enough for Birmingham and he’s certainly not better than Scott Hogan who they need to try and keep.

Obviously, if the Blues are short of options then they’ll have to have him around but I personally can’t see much point in that.

It would make sense to let him go.

George Harbey

I think it’s time to part ways this summer to be honest.

Gimenez arrived at St. Andrew’s with high expectations placed upon his shoulders after being a prolific goalscorer for Almeria, but he has since failed to adapt to the Championship and English football in general, and was ultimately sent back out on loan to Spain.

To me, it feels like he isn’t used to the physical demands of the Championship, hence why his goalscoring record in Spain is much better than it was in England, despite not being a regular for Blues under Pep Clotet.

If they manage to sign Scott Hogan permanently then Blues’ front line is sorted, and getting rid of Gimenez this summer could make room for Hogan to arrive.

I think a move back to Spain would be best for him.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a poor decision if they looked to sign him permanently.

Gimenez hasn’t exactly been a success with Birmingham City, having only scored four goals in 33 appearances for Pep Clotet’s side.

They’ve not been good enough since the turn of the New Year in particular, and I think they need a real clear out in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Birmingham need to be signing players that are proven in the Championship, and Gimenez doesn’t fit that description.

I’m not convinced their incoming new manager would want to sign him, as he’s spent the majority of this year’s campaign behind both Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz in the pecking order in the Blues team.