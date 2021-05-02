‘Get out of our club’, ‘Sickens me’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to concerning financial update

Sheffield Wednesday fans didn’t need any more worrying news heading into the biggest game of their season next weekend, but things could be about to get chaotic.

After a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, coupled with Derby County’s loss to Swansea City gave them a survival lifeline with just one game to go, a further boost was given when it was revealed that Darren Moore may be in the stands to guide the team at Pride Park next Sunday.

But the little bits of positivity have been clouded this afternoon as The Telegraph have reported that Wednesday’s players have not been paid for the months of March and April.

It isn’t the first time this season that player wages have been delayed – the squad were paid just £7,000 each initially in November due to cashflow issues surrounding owner Dejphon Chansiri, and he said months later that there may be more payment issues further down the line.

That’s now reared its ugly head and it comes on the eve of a match which will decide which division Wednesday will spend the 2021/22 campaign in.

As you can understand Wednesday fans seem pretty concerned about the latest developments and they’ve been reacting to the news on Twitter.

