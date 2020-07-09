‘Get out’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans call for action to be taken on key figure

Sheffield Wednesday slipped further down the Championship table as they fell to yet another defeat on Wednesday evening against Preston North End.

The Owls took the lead on the night through Jacob Murphy, but that lead didn’t last long as Scott Sinclair equalised for Alex Neil’s side with 12 minutes remaining.

North End then went in front through Jayden Stockley, before Brad Potts wrapped up the win for the visitors at Hillsborough in stoppage time at Hillsborough.

The defeat for Sheffield Wednesday piles the pressure on manager Garry Monk, who has struggled for a run of positive results since the turn of the New Year.

The Owls are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over this latest defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Embarrassing. Players, Monk and DC are a disgrace to our club. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) July 8, 2020

Monk out — Alfie Hanman (@hanman_alfie) July 8, 2020

NOW SACK MONK — oli (@oli2567) July 8, 2020

That’s now 3 wins out of our last 19 games. Preston hadn’t won in 7 games. We were winning in the 77th minute. There are no more excuses for Monk – he has to go tonight. — Lewis Chalmers (@LewisChalmers) July 8, 2020

Disgraceful — Lee Fisher (@LeeJFisher1) July 8, 2020

Never your fault is it Garry? — Sam Munks (@sam_munks) July 8, 2020

Yaaaaawwwwwn. Heard it all before. Get out of my club. — Matthew (@matthewtups) July 8, 2020

👏🏻Not👏🏻Good👏🏻Enough👏🏻Bye👏🏻 — Josh Grant (@swfcj0sh) July 8, 2020

Here come the excuses — 🦉 (@Patchswfc) July 8, 2020

Get rid he’s the one who has to change minds and it’s obvious that ain’t happening — Richard Stokes (@RSSWFC) July 8, 2020

Its almost as if you want us to be relegated 🙁 — Jeremy White (@wildpaintings) July 8, 2020