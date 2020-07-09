Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get out’, ‘Disgraceful’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans call for action to be taken on key figure

9 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday slipped further down the Championship table as they fell to yet another defeat on Wednesday evening against Preston North End. 

The Owls took the lead on the night through Jacob Murphy, but that lead didn’t last long as Scott Sinclair equalised for Alex Neil’s side with 12 minutes remaining.

North End then went in front through Jayden Stockley, before Brad Potts wrapped up the win for the visitors at Hillsborough in stoppage time at Hillsborough.

The defeat for Sheffield Wednesday piles the pressure on manager Garry Monk, who has struggled for a run of positive results since the turn of the New Year.

The Owls are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and are seven points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations over this latest defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


