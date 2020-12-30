‘Get me back’ – Ex-player makes Birmingham City claim after Derby County hammering

Former Birmingham City defender and academy coach Paul Robinson has taken to Twitter to question what is going on at the club following the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Derby County and suggest his return could prove a solution.

The Rams put three past Birmingham in the first 25 minutes at St Andrew’s last night and found a fourth after the break, giving them a win that took them out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

It was a dismal performance from Aitor Karanka’s men, who have taken just one point from their last five games and slid down the Championship table.

Last night’s heavy defeat has proven a talking point for many linked with the Blues, including Robinson who took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

What is going on at @BCFC 🥲 — Paul Robinson (@Robbo04pr) December 29, 2020

The former defender, who left his post in the club’s academy in the summer, even suggested that he should be brought back to the club to help solve the current issues.

Get me back 💙 — Paul Robinson (@Robbo04pr) December 29, 2020

Having joined in 2012, Robinson made 175 appearances for the Blues and took up a player/coach role toward the end of his time with the club.

When he hung up his boots in 2018, the 42-year-old took up a role in the club’s academy system but that came to an end this summer.

16 questions about Aitor Karanka that Birmingham City fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 What month was Karanka born in? August September October November

The Verdict

There will be some that feel bringing back someone that is clearly passionate about the club, such as Robinson clearly, could be a solution to the current issues.

It’s hard to say whether it would be the right move but it’s not one that looks likely to happen, despite the 42-year-old’s service and experience.

Karanka has hit a rocky patch at the moment and judging from last night’s display, there may not be light at the end of the tunnel just yet.