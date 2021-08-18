‘Get it done’, ‘We’re going up’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to recent transfer update

Many Middlesbrough fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are in advanced talks to sign Heerenveen winger Mitchell Van Bergen.

The two clubs are said to be closing in on reaching an agreement for the 21-year-old to move to the Riverside Stadium after Boro had a second bid accepted after their opening bid was turned down.

Van Bergen is one of the most highly rated young Dutch players in the Eredivisie and bringing him to the North East would surely be viewed as a major coup by Neil Warnock and his staff.

Naturally the news of this transfer update didn’t take long to reach the Middlesbrough faithful, with many taking to social media to react to the development.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Boro close in on what would be an extremely eye catching signing.

Oh my god we’re actually going up with 100 points https://t.co/gZUsNe5dQG — alex (@alexcmfc) August 18, 2021

This actually might be unfair for the rest of the league https://t.co/73zfiwN499 — 🇦🇷John-Michael 🇦🇷 (@JohnM_25) August 18, 2021

we are awful at gettin fees negotiated so i wont get too excited yet — louie birkett (@louie_birkett23) August 18, 2021

Advanced talks I like that better than having a interest in a player — stewart cessford (@StewartCessford) August 18, 2021

I don’t wanna start dreamin — Jacob Raw 🇦🇷 (@JacobRaw_MFC) August 18, 2021