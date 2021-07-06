Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get it done’, ‘We can do better’ – Many West Brom fans react to potential summer Chelsea deal

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly set to move for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

New boss Valerien Ismael made Alex Mowatt his first signing but it seems the 45-year-old is not done adding to his midfield just yet.

Football Insider has reported that Chalobah is now being targeted by Albion, with the Championship club said to be set to move for the versatile Chelsea player.

It is understood that the 22-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge once again this summer with the Hawthorns looking a likely destination as the Baggies are lining up a bid to ensure they win the race for him.

Despite signing a new three-year deal with Chelsea last summer, Chalobah has never featured for the Blues senior side and has instead spent the last three seasons out on loan with Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town, and, most recently, Ligue 1 side Lorient.

A defensive midfielder by trade, the former England U21 international is also comfortable at centre-back or right-back, which may be what has attracted Albion’s attention.

It’s certainly a move that’s caught the attention of the Hawthorns fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to issue their verdict on it…


