‘Get it done quickly’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing deal for 24-year-old free agent: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks over a deal to sign winger Josh Sims, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Sims is currently a free agent after leaving Southampton at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract at St Mary’s.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan in League One at Doncaster Rovers, scoring three goals and providing seven assists in 30 games for the club, having been brought to the Keepmoat Stadium by now Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

According to this latest update, Wednesday have now held discussions with Sims about a move to Hillsborough, and are hopeful of completing a deal before their League Cup clash with Huddersfield on Sunday.

So would Sims be a good signing for Wednesday? And is he a player the Owls need to bring to Hillsborough?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Alfie Burns

This could be really tidy business.

It’s important for Darren Moore to keep chipping away at his squad this summer. He’s having a really good week in the window, but there’s room for more and Sims certainly improves the Owls.

Moore managed him at Doncaster and that eliminates any risk surrounding the deal. The Wednesday boss knows what he will get out of the winger and knows how to make him tick.

It looks risk-free business and potentially another shrewd addition.

Peacock-Farrell and Wing arriving has given Wednesday the look of a top-six side all of a sudden and Sims only drills that home.

Adam Jones

Josh Sims’ career at Southampton was a strange one.

Despite graduating through their youth system and initially showing a lot of promise, even getting the opportunity to play in the Premier League, he failed to kick on St Mary’s and failed to adapt to the Championship when he went out on loan to Reading.

However, he did do well at Doncaster Rovers last season in League One, picking up one goal and eight assists in his 28 league appearances for the club, probably proving to be his most successful season in years despite their very poor end to the season.

Darren Moore will know him well from his time at the Keepmoat Stadium. And because the Owls manager will know what to do to get the best out of him, this could be a shrewd signing for Wednesday in what should be a reasonably cheap deal to conclude.

Considering they’ve already seen the likes of Kadeem Harris, Adam Reach and Elias Kachunga all leave the club for nothing over the past few months, this would be a no-brainer for Moore who will already know Sims can give them another wide option going forward.

At 24, there’s still plenty of room for improvement despite not fulfilling his earlier potential and if this spell turns out to be successful, he could turn out to be a valuable long-term option at Hillsborough.

My message to Sheffield Wednesday on this potential move? Get it done quickly before another team pounces.

Billy Mulley

Josh Sims proved to be a very good player at League One level during his time with Doncaster last season and it is no shock that Darren Moore is now keen to bring him to Yorkshire.

His technical ability, combined with his athleticism makes him an exciting prospect in the third-tier, should he keep fit for a decent chunk of time.

He has shown plenty of promise in his youth career and as a youngster at Southampton, but it is now time he finds a permanent home where he can play regularly.

Moore has made some excellent additions already this summer, and if he can secure the signing of Sims, then that would be another brilliant acquisition.