Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Leeds United need to take a short-term view with their next appointment, as he urged them to turn to Scott Parker.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

Even though the Whites are set to return to pre-season in the coming days, the club still don’t have a head coach in place as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

With the 49ers due to complete their takeover, there is an expectation that they will be announced as new owners by Sunday, with the appointment of a boss set to follow straight away.

Daniel Farke is the name who has been strongly linked with the vacancy, but there are other names in the frame as well, including Parker.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former England international Agbonlahor explained that Parker is the one Leeds should go for, as promotions with Fulham and Bournemouth proves he knows how to get a side to the Premier League.

“I think Scott Parker is the right man, they should get it done. After getting relegated you focus on bringing in a manager for a year, and then you change personnel, that is how it is, football is ruthless. It’s all about promotion, complete projects are more for when you are in the Premier League and you are newly presented with it.

“Leeds don’t care how they play, it’s just all about getting promoted this season, and that does not require a project. Managers also leave when they have better opportunities, and football is ruthless.”

Big decision looms for 49ers

You can understand Agbonlahor’s point here, as the reality is that next season is all about winning promotion, so it would make sense to turn to someone who has got two teams promoted, particularly as, like Leeds, Fulham and Bournemouth were recently relegated when they went up.

But, there are plenty of question marks over Parker, and you can understand why the Leeds fans are against his arrival. Plus, Farke is another promotion specialist, and his style of play could be more suited to the group at Elland Road right now.

Ultimately, a decision needs to be made quickly, and whoever does come in will be expected to take Leeds back to the top-flight next season. The first priority is the summer window though, as a lot of work needs to be done ahead of the new season starting on August 6.