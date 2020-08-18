‘Get it done’ – Portsmouth in transfer chase to sign Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are weighing up a loan move for Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn, with Klopp likely to let him out on loan, as per Goal.

Pompey’s League One rivals Ipswich Town are also keeping tabs on the situation of the 20-year-old at Anfield, as both clubs look to launch genuine pushes for promotion after failed attempts in the season just gone.

Woodburn played a key role for Oxford United last season during a loan stint at the Kassam Stadium, helping Karl Robinson’s side reach the League One play-off final.

So, with Pompey’s interest in mind, do you think Woodburn would be a good loan addition for the south coast club? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW have their say…..

George Harbey

I think Woodburn would be a great signing for Pompey after a promising loan spell with Oxford.

Woodburn did strike me as a player who has never reached his potential before moving to Oxford, after underwhelming spells at Sheffield United and failing to make the grade at Liverpool despite looking like the next big thing, but his loan spell in League One has really helped him in my opinion.

He scored one goal and produced four assists in 11 appearances for Oxford and could have played a bigger role in their push for the play-offs had he not sustained a foot injury.

He has plenty more to offer, I feel, and I think that he could be a really shrewd option for Pompey, who will be looking to add more creativity and firepower to their midfield after losing out on Cameron McGeehan to Oostende.

He’s still young and has plenty of time to develop as a player, and whether he plays out wide or through the middle, he would fit into Kenny Jackett’s 4-2-3-1 system with ease.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-Portsmouth players actually ever score for the club? Have a go now!

1 of 12 Jamal Lowe? Yes No

Ned Holmes

Clearly, Portsmouth’s thinking has to be how can they prepare themselves to launch a serious promotion push next term. Well I think signing Woodburn would be a start.

An injury limited his chance to impress in League One last term but with five goal contributions in 11 games he showed that he can thrive at that level.

He looks to me like he could be ready to kick on from that and will be really hungry to show his quality after the frustration of last season’s injury.

For all their forward signings last term, I’m not sure they’ve quite replaced Jamal Lowe yet but a player like Woodburn could help them fill that void.

Get it done.

Alfie Burns

Woodburn was hardly the standout player at Oxford last season, but I think Portsmouth could be a good move for him.

Kenny Jackett and his squad are licking their wounds after another play-off defeat, but they can’t afford to do that, they need to dust themselves down and go again.

A player like Woodburn would be a refreshing addition, with the 20-year-old having a real point to prove to his parent-club and all those doubters that have slowly started to emerge.

With the right guidance, he could be one of League One’s standout players.

That’s got to be at the forefront of Pompey’s mind.