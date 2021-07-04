Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Get it done,’ ‘Over the moon with this’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Swans eye up swoop for in-demand player

Published

9 mins ago

on

A number of Swansea City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is a target for them this summer.

Wilson is a player that is attracting a lot of transfer interest this summer following his return to Liverpool from a loan spell with Cardiff City.

It has already been reported that Fulham, Brentford and Benfica are all interested in making a move for Wilson. However, it is also believed that Liverpool are wanting a permanent deal for him rather than another loan move. They are thought to value him at around £12 million.

There have also been reports that West Brom are also in the hunt for Wilson as Valerien Ismael looks to add to his squad in a bid to get them in a position to challenge for promotion.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25

Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents?

According to the latest reports today from both the Sunday People (04/07/2021, p58) and Nixon, Swansea are now in the race for Wilson’s potential signature.

Many Swansea fans were keen for this move to happen despite the player’s previous stint with Cardiff, although there were one or two who were sceptical over their chances of signing him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get it done,’ ‘Over the moon with this’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Swans eye up swoop for in-demand player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: