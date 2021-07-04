‘Get it done,’ ‘Over the moon with this’ – Many Swansea City fans react as Swans eye up swoop for in-demand player

A number of Swansea City supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that Liverpool’s Harry Wilson is a target for them this summer.

Wilson is a player that is attracting a lot of transfer interest this summer following his return to Liverpool from a loan spell with Cardiff City.

It has already been reported that Fulham, Brentford and Benfica are all interested in making a move for Wilson. However, it is also believed that Liverpool are wanting a permanent deal for him rather than another loan move. They are thought to value him at around £12 million.

There have also been reports that West Brom are also in the hunt for Wilson as Valerien Ismael looks to add to his squad in a bid to get them in a position to challenge for promotion.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Swansea City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Can you remember their last scoreline against each of these opponents? Aston Villa 1-2 Swansea Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea Aston Villa 1-1 Swansea Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea

According to the latest reports today from both the Sunday People (04/07/2021, p58) and Nixon, Swansea are now in the race for Wilson’s potential signature.

Many Swansea fans were keen for this move to happen despite the player’s previous stint with Cardiff, although there were one or two who were sceptical over their chances of signing him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I would be absolutely over the moon with this. Even if it was just for a year he would be one of our best possible options we could get. We have a void to fill with Ayew plus he can take set pieces very well. Played for Cardiff but that doesn’t bother me. Get it done #swans 🦢 https://t.co/84XZMvqY3c — øli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfcoli) July 4, 2021

Hmmm not sure how I feel about us going for Harry Wilson again☹️ https://t.co/DYY8Ye9Aln — Kyle🦢 (@KyleVonk3) July 4, 2021

Neither it’s a weird one Cooper Clearly wants him. I just hope we aren’t putting our eggs in this basket again only for someone else to swoop in last second — Rhys Nicholson (@Rhysicholson1) July 4, 2021

Remember @WayneRoutledge had a stint at Cardiff. Look how that turned out. Yes for me 👍 — Jon williams (@jWilliams1427) July 4, 2021

I’d have him in a heartbeat — Keith Roberts (@Cartref35) July 4, 2021

Yes don’t mind he was at Cardiff quality player — Deian (@deian_999) July 4, 2021

I'd be happy to give him a go — Mark Campion (@MarkkCampion) July 4, 2021