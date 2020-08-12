‘Get it done’, ‘One way to win the fans back’ – Many Bristol City fans call for one man’s Ashton Gate return following Twitter hint

Former Bristol City forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has reiterated his determination to return to Ashton Gate and many Robins fans have called on the South West club to make it happen.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Thai side PTT Rayong last summer but played arguably the best football of his career with City.

Emmanuel-Thomas joined from Ipswich in 2013 and scored 33 times and added 20 assists for the Robins, helping them secure promotion to the Championship before he was released.

Stints at QPR, MK Dons, Gillingham, and Rayong would follow but he never rediscovered the form he showed for the Bs3 outfit.

Earlier this month, the mercurial forward indicated that he was keen to rejoin City with a string of posts on Twitter.

When manager is announced #BCFC i want to try make a return home if it’s possible #BristolisRed pic.twitter.com/8bjjVQs1yi — JET ✈️ (@OfficialJET10) August 3, 2020

Following the recent appointment of new City head coach Dean Holden, Emmanuel-Thomas has reiterated his desire to return to Ashton Gate and hinted that he is still keen to make it happen.

Manager Announced 👀 lets see what we can do #BCFC — JET ✈️ (@OfficialJET10) August 11, 2020

It appears he remains a popular figure among the Robins faithful, with many fans taking to Twitter to call for his return and urge the club to get it done.

Read their reaction here:

Take us to the premier league — bcfcabi🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿~mark ashton get out my club (@bcfcabi) August 11, 2020

Mark Ashton that’s one way to win the fans back x https://t.co/ZScF5Ab6MS — jack pickles (@jackpicks10) August 11, 2020