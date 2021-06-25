‘Get it done’ – Many West Brom fans excited as club eye £13m-rated Liverpool player

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly registered their interest in £13 million-rated Liverpool forward Harry Wilson, which has been well received by many Baggies fans.

Albion announced the arrival of new head coach Valerien Ismael yesterday, finally appointing a replacement for Sam Allardyce more than a month after his exit.

It’s been a quiet few weeks concerning potential West Brom signings but reports have been circling following Ismael’s appointment, with Wilson one of the names linked.

According to The Athletic, Albion have registered their interest in the 24-year-old but face competition from Benfica, who have already made an official approach.

Talks between Liverpool and the Portuguese club are understood to have stopped due to an issue over the fee, with the Anfield outfit looking for £13 million.

Wilson has a fantastic record in the Championship – having scored 29 goals and added 19 assists in 90 appearances – and is said to be open to the idea of leaving the Premier League club permanently this summer.

Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira has consistently been linked with a move away from the club this summer, so the West Midlands club may be eyeing the Welshman as a potential replacement.

The link certainly seems to have been well received by The Hawthorns faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Always rated him. Seeing as we payed so much for Grady and Grant I think £10-13m would be a good deal — JDWBA (@JDWBA2) June 25, 2021

please to God let this be true. Phillips isn’t doing it for me anymore so this is a massive upgrade, young, agile and can make things happen — Bryngill16 (@bryngill16) June 25, 2021

Class player – seen him on loan at Derby & Cardiff, set piece specialist too 👍🏼👍🏼🙄 — Paul Brindley (@trussellgeorge) June 25, 2021

This would be a top signing. Get it done. — Greg Bishop (@BiffyBoy1982) June 25, 2021

I would definitely take him! — Callum 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Welshyy21) June 25, 2021

Sell Pereira for 30m get him in at 13m I’d be happy with that — R. Smith (@Albionwestand) June 25, 2021

Harry Wilson would be a good signing for WBA. — Matty Cartwright (@hammermatt1) June 25, 2021