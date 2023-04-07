Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is set for a big Easter period for Mark Robins' side.

Gyokeres has scored 18 goals so far this season for the Sky Blues and is their most likely route back into the play-off picture.

However, these could well be the 24-year-old's final weeks in a Coventry shirt, as speculation surrounding his future lingers.

Who is interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres?

There's a heap of interest floating around right now.

Football Insider's latest report has stated that "Leeds United now lead Everton in the race to sign" the Coventry striker and Sweden international.

Leeds could face competition from Fulham, although Everton's financial situation means they might not be able to tempt Gyokeres to Goodison Park.

Plenty of debate around Gyokeres' future can be found on social media.

Many pointed out that Leeds' position in the Premier League is a precarious one and that might not beneficial in the club's fight for Gyokeres.

Leeds fans were also involved in the discussion, many with praise of Gyokeres.

There was also one Wolves fans desperate to see their club make the move.