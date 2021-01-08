‘Get it done’, ‘Imagine the scenes’ – Many QPR fans react as transfer news emerges involving PL player

Queens Park Rangers are in advanced talks with West Bromwich Albion to bring Charlie Austin back to West London, per Mark McAdam of Sky Sports.

Austin has found himself out-of-favour at The Hawthorns and may now have found a way to maximise his playing time for the rest of the season, with his former club potentially saving him.

Austin joined the R’s from Burnley back in 2013 and helped fire the club back into the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in his first season in the Championship.

The Hungerford-born hitman then proved himself to be a goalscorer at the highest level, netting 18 times in QPR’s 2014/15 Premier League campaign, and his form the following season back in the second tier secured him a move to Southampton.

The 31-year-old managed to strike double figures in the league for the Baggies last season, but has found game-time hard to come by recently and it looks like Sam Allardyce is ready to sanction a move.

QPR have been struggling for wins and regular goals this season, with summer recruits Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne failing to fire on a regular basis.

So the fact that Austin looks to be on the brink of rejoining the club will delight R’s fans who see him as an icon for his goalscoring exploits in his first spell.

Check out the best reactions to the potential return below.

