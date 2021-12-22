‘Get it done’, ‘Hope it does have legs’ – These Birmingham City fans are excited as transfer update shared

Birmingham City have had two bids rejected for talented Fleetwood Town’s James Hill.

The 19-year-old, who plays at centre-back, is considered one of the top defensive talents in the Football League, with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, having been credited with an interest in the player in the past.

And, it appears Blues have joined the race for Hill, with Birmingham Live stating today that they have seen two offers for the teenager rejected by the League One side.

It remains to be seen whether another bid goes in but the fact that Blues want to bring the teenager to St. Andrew’s has excited fans.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

Blues’ transfer strategy has been questioned a lot over the years, so the fact they seem to be identifying young players who can improve seems the way to go according to many fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

I’m 100% behind these types of transfer targets — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) December 22, 2021

These are the exact type of players we should be going for. Imagine if we’d put all the Redknapp money into exciting league 1 players — Dom (@DominicR26) December 22, 2021

We’ve missed out on players like Ivan Toney before.. because we fannied about for too long. Get it done. #bcfc https://t.co/9OiKKBLAWX — Alex (@AlexHolbrook_) December 22, 2021

Young, hungry, British players with high resale value are exactly what Blues should be looking at. Shame the club has taken about five years to work that one out https://t.co/Y73jrS2Jpp — Tom (@TP0wen) December 22, 2021

Signs of a positive transfer strategy going forward? Every team needs experienced heads and more senior leaders, but it's nice to see that if a small amount of money is avaliable, that we'll be looking to go for younger more promising players with a higher ceiling. #bcfc https://t.co/8UTAk2QtUb — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) December 22, 2021

I really hope it does have legs. We have been crying out for this kind of approach for years — Josh Clarke (@Jclarke724) December 22, 2021

Don't believe it for a second but these are the sorts of signings Blues need to continually make. Low (in the wider footballing term) initial outlay, good potential on the pitch which equals a good chance of a big sale moving forwards. Che Adams is the perfect example. https://t.co/pkCCDomuAg — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) December 22, 2021