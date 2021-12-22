Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

'Get it done', 'Hope it does have legs' – These Birmingham City fans are excited as transfer update shared

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City have had two bids rejected for talented Fleetwood Town’s James Hill.

The 19-year-old, who plays at centre-back, is considered one of the top defensive talents in the Football League, with several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, having been credited with an interest in the player in the past.

And, it appears Blues have joined the race for Hill, with Birmingham Live stating today that they have seen two offers for the teenager rejected by the League One side.

It remains to be seen whether another bid goes in but the fact that Blues want to bring the teenager to St. Andrew’s has excited fans.

Blues’ transfer strategy has been questioned a lot over the years, so the fact they seem to be identifying young players who can improve seems the way to go according to many fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


