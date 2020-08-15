Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Get it done’, ‘Back down the Gate’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to ex-player’s ‘teasing’ Twitter video

20 mins ago

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has shared a training video online, prompting a response from Bristol City fans.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Ashton Gate when the club were in League One, featuring 103 times and scoring 33 goals. He’s since struggled to find a permanent home, but some Robins fans think he might be heading back to the Gate.

After Bristol City, Emmanuel-Thomas joined QPR. He spent three seasons there but only managed 15 games having spent much of his time out on-loan.

Then in 2019 he took a detour and went to Thailand for a year. But his time in Asia was uneventful and now, the striker is looking for a new club.

He posted a teasing video on Twitter of him practising his shooting, and the video promoted a largely positive response from Bristol City fans who want to see ‘JET’ back at the club.

See what the Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter below:


