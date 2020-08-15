‘Get it done’, ‘Back down the Gate’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to ex-player’s ‘teasing’ Twitter video

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has shared a training video online, prompting a response from Bristol City fans.

The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Ashton Gate when the club were in League One, featuring 103 times and scoring 33 goals. He’s since struggled to find a permanent home, but some Robins fans think he might be heading back to the Gate.

After Bristol City, Emmanuel-Thomas joined QPR. He spent three seasons there but only managed 15 games having spent much of his time out on-loan.

Quiz: Are these 10 Bristol City facts actually true?

1 of 10 Bristol City were founded in 1894 - True or false? True False

Then in 2019 he took a detour and went to Thailand for a year. But his time in Asia was uneventful and now, the striker is looking for a new club.

He posted a teasing video on Twitter of him practising his shooting, and the video promoted a largely positive response from Bristol City fans who want to see ‘JET’ back at the club.

See what the Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter below:

My gut tells me this man knows something… I have cramp in my fingers, they're crossed that hard! 🎈#BristolCity — Ki Stone (@KiStone1) August 14, 2020

@BristolCity get it done lads — Jack Buchanan (@jackbuchanan172) August 14, 2020

@BristolCity get him back down the gate #jetwilltearyouapartagain — Josh Cotterell (@cotterell_josh) August 14, 2020

We just want to watch you take a 15 minute penalty run up to be honest 😂 — Cidersi (@CiderSi) August 14, 2020

all i’m saying is we currently don’t have a number ten so if your down🤷‍♂️ — Jay 🇯🇲x🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jet10SZN) August 14, 2020

@BristolCity deserves at least a trial — dan (@danjavent) August 14, 2020

Ur gonna be off to @BristolCity 👀 — Boost (@BoostBCFC) August 14, 2020

Aka when you come to Bristol city soon — . (@Upthecity14) August 14, 2020