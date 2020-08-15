Bristol City
‘Get it done’, ‘Back down the Gate’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to ex-player’s ‘teasing’ Twitter video
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has shared a training video online, prompting a response from Bristol City fans.
The 29-year-old spent two seasons at Ashton Gate when the club were in League One, featuring 103 times and scoring 33 goals. He’s since struggled to find a permanent home, but some Robins fans think he might be heading back to the Gate.
After Bristol City, Emmanuel-Thomas joined QPR. He spent three seasons there but only managed 15 games having spent much of his time out on-loan.
Then in 2019 he took a detour and went to Thailand for a year. But his time in Asia was uneventful and now, the striker is looking for a new club.
He posted a teasing video on Twitter of him practising his shooting, and the video promoted a largely positive response from Bristol City fans who want to see ‘JET’ back at the club.
See what the Bristol City fans had to say on Twitter below:
My gut tells me this man knows something…
I have cramp in my fingers, they're crossed that hard! 🎈#BristolCity
— Ki Stone (@KiStone1) August 14, 2020
@BristolCity get it done lads
— Jack Buchanan (@jackbuchanan172) August 14, 2020
@BristolCity get him back down the gate #jetwilltearyouapartagain
— Josh Cotterell (@cotterell_josh) August 14, 2020
We just want to watch you take a 15 minute penalty run up to be honest 😂
— Cidersi (@CiderSi) August 14, 2020
all i’m saying is we currently don’t have a number ten so if your down🤷♂️
— Jay 🇯🇲x🏴 (@jet10SZN) August 14, 2020
@BristolCity deserves at least a trial
— dan (@danjavent) August 14, 2020
😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/IwArnp5dlx
— Mr Kerr 🔴⚪ (@lloydy1712) August 14, 2020
Ur gonna be off to @BristolCity 👀
— Boost (@BoostBCFC) August 14, 2020
Aka when you come to Bristol city soon
— . (@Upthecity14) August 14, 2020