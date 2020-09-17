‘Get in’, ‘You truly love to see it’ – Many Bristol City fans excited by latest Famara Diedhiou update

Talks over Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou’s potential move to Dijon have reportedly fallen through, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South West club.

Diedhiou had arguably the most impressive season of his Robins career last term, top-scoring with 14 goals and scooping both player of the year awards.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract, however, and is yet to commit his future to the club despite having been offered new terms.

The forward has been linked with a move away from the club on a number of occasions this summer, with Dijon reported as leading the race for him recently.

Yesterday, Get Football News France provided a fresh update on the situation, reporting that a potential move to the Ligue 1 side had fallen through.

It is believed that Diedhiou was unable to agree terms over a provisional contract with the French club.

The report claims, however, that he remains in contact with clubs in both England and Turkey, and that he is open to running down his contract at Ashton Gate.

Are these 11 facts about the current Bristol City squad true or false?

1 of 11 Liam Walsh came through the Liverpool academy True False

Diedhiou has at times in the past proven a divisive figure among City fans but it appears he is a popular player now as many have taken to Twitter to reveal their excitement at a potential deal falling through.

Read their reaction here:

GET INNNN — Jack (@Dragocen_) September 16, 2020

Get in!!! Now @BristolCity please, stop messing about. Give @famara2001 whatever he wants. Get the contract signed! https://t.co/rJErPwcWCU — David Youell (@DaveNoMercy64) September 16, 2020

You truly love to see it https://t.co/6uWOLZS7yy — Jack Webber (@JackWebber4216) September 16, 2020