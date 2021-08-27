Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Get in’, ‘Welcome’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as fifth summer signing arrives

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the long-awaited arrival of a left-back, with Max Lowe joining on loan from Sheffield United.

As Football League World exclusively reported on Monday, the Reds set their sights on signing Lowe in a bid to solve a shortage of options at left-back.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, who arrived on loan from Arsenal to provide cover at right-back, had to fill in at left-back before injuring his hamstring and being sidelined for several weeks.

Elsewhere, the club have bid farewell to the likes of Yuri Ribeiro, Nicholas Ioannou and Tyler Blackett this summer.

Lowe, then, is a much-needed signing for the Reds, joining on loan for the season from Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old joined the Blades from Derby County last summer in a £15million double deal including Jayden Bogle.

The left-back featured only eight times in the Premier League last season, but is yet to feature under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic after they were relegated to the Championship.

Coincidentally, his first game for Forest could come against Derby in what is shaping up to be a huge East Midlands derby clash on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the club’s fifth signing of the summer…


