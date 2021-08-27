‘Get in’, ‘Welcome’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as fifth summer signing arrives

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the long-awaited arrival of a left-back, with Max Lowe joining on loan from Sheffield United.

As Football League World exclusively reported on Monday, the Reds set their sights on signing Lowe in a bid to solve a shortage of options at left-back.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, who arrived on loan from Arsenal to provide cover at right-back, had to fill in at left-back before injuring his hamstring and being sidelined for several weeks.

Elsewhere, the club have bid farewell to the likes of Yuri Ribeiro, Nicholas Ioannou and Tyler Blackett this summer.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False

Lowe, then, is a much-needed signing for the Reds, joining on loan for the season from Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old joined the Blades from Derby County last summer in a £15million double deal including Jayden Bogle.

The left-back featured only eight times in the Premier League last season, but is yet to feature under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic after they were relegated to the Championship.

Coincidentally, his first game for Forest could come against Derby in what is shaping up to be a huge East Midlands derby clash on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the club’s fifth signing of the summer…

Max Lowe is a red, is a red,

Max Lowe is a red, is a red,

He hates Derby… — Isaac Jennings (@isaacjennings80) August 27, 2021

Why does he look so happy to be here?😂😂 welcome max🔥 — Alex 🇳🇱 (@AO1865) August 27, 2021

Welcome max — Tyler Murfet 🇬🇧 (@murfet_tyler) August 27, 2021

Get in!! Well done #nffc that position needed filling 👏🏻 good luck to the lad – hope he’s a great success — B8S (@B8Batesy7891) August 27, 2021

I am now have the left back yes — MaybeBray (@MightBeBray) August 27, 2021

Sign a left back, bet he don't play 🤣 can we flog bong now?? — Nick ketnee smith (@Ketnee) August 27, 2021

It is shame Hughton is in a committed relationship with bong can see him starting ahead lowe tomorrow — Forentus (@forentus) August 27, 2021

Not a Lowe key signing — Jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@forest_jay) August 27, 2021