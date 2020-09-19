‘Get in there’ – Many Middlesbrough fans revel in weekend transfer news

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Chuba Akpom, with Neil Warnock strengthening his attacking options after a lacklustre start to the season.

Warnock has been after a striker for some time now, with the Boro boss looking to lift the building pressure that’s falling at the feet of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Akpom has signed, with the striker arriving for an undisclosed fee from Greek side PAOK.

The 24-year-old has bagged 18 goals during that spell in Greece and arrives as a former Arsenal player ready to make a name for himself back in England.

It’s not been the easiest of starts to the season for Boro, whose lack of cutting edge in-front of goal is an issue.

This signing goes some way to solving those issues, which is reflected in the positive response of the Boro fans reacting to the incoming transfer news.

We dive into that positive reaction here…

Hey finally some good news this week!welcome @cakpom 👍 pic.twitter.com/JKls9wWAqG — Chris Pearson (@Boro_Brick_Road) September 19, 2020

Love it welcome Chuba!! #UTB — will tyerman (@will_tyerman) September 19, 2020

Welcome to the mighty Boro Chuba! 👏👏 @cakpom — Michelle Bestford (@shinebritediam1) September 19, 2020

Get in there @Boro happy with that 👏🏽💯 — Jamie Shannon 📈🇬🇧 (@jamieshannon19) September 19, 2020

Please do not add yourself the the long list of strikers who arrive and Boro and suddenly find they have forgotten how to kick a ball! — keith (@mfc_1) September 19, 2020

Anyone who wants to be at the Boro is welcome and will be given every chance https://t.co/bGzXr7zC8P — Aimée Carpenter (@aimeecarpenterx) September 19, 2020