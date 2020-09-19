Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Get in there’ – Many Middlesbrough fans revel in weekend transfer news

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Chuba Akpom, with Neil Warnock strengthening his attacking options after a lacklustre start to the season.

Warnock has been after a striker for some time now, with the Boro boss looking to lift the building pressure that’s falling at the feet of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Akpom has signed, with the striker arriving for an undisclosed fee from Greek side PAOK.

The 24-year-old has bagged 18 goals during that spell in Greece and arrives as a former Arsenal player ready to make a name for himself back in England.

It’s not been the easiest of starts to the season for Boro, whose lack of cutting edge in-front of goal is an issue.

This signing goes some way to solving those issues, which is reflected in the positive response of the Boro fans reacting to the incoming transfer news.

We dive into that positive reaction here…


