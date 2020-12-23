Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Get in there’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to key club announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough are enjoying an excellent campaign under the guidance of Neil Warnock.

Having replaced Jonathan Woodgate towards the end of last season, before ensuring Boro remained in the Championship, Warnock has since turned the Teeside outfit into genuine top-six contenders following nine victories in their opening 20 league matches.

A large part of Boro’s impressive form is down to their defensive record – conceding just 15 times all season, which is the joint-meanest record in the Championship.

Do you love Middlesbrough? Here’s 19 basic questions about Boro that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19

What division do Middlesbrough play in?

Left-back Marc Bola has been a key part of that back-four, and the former Arsenal man has been rewarded for his impressive campaign with a new long-term contract – keeping him at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Since establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back following the departure of George Friend, Bola has started 15 of Middlesbrough’s 20 league matches.

Bola already appears a popular figure with the Boro faithful, and here’s how they’ve reacted to his new deal on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get in there’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to key club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: