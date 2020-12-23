‘Get in there’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to key club announcement

Middlesbrough are enjoying an excellent campaign under the guidance of Neil Warnock.

Having replaced Jonathan Woodgate towards the end of last season, before ensuring Boro remained in the Championship, Warnock has since turned the Teeside outfit into genuine top-six contenders following nine victories in their opening 20 league matches.

A large part of Boro’s impressive form is down to their defensive record – conceding just 15 times all season, which is the joint-meanest record in the Championship.

Left-back Marc Bola has been a key part of that back-four, and the former Arsenal man has been rewarded for his impressive campaign with a new long-term contract – keeping him at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Since establishing himself as the club’s first-choice left-back following the departure of George Friend, Bola has started 15 of Middlesbrough’s 20 league matches.

Bola already appears a popular figure with the Boro faithful, and here’s how they’ve reacted to his new deal on Twitter:

So THIS is Christmas 😍 pic.twitter.com/xI6iUEtdVC — Barry Cellnet (@BarryCellnet) December 23, 2020

best LB in the league — Harry Pattison (@HarryPattison3) December 23, 2020

Very well deserved. Nothing makes me happier than seeing @MarcBola27 smile — Jimmy Lees (@jimmylees) December 23, 2020

Well deserved — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) December 23, 2020

Get in there!! 🙌🏻 — RR10 (@Juninmoon) December 23, 2020

Well deserved 👏👏👏 — Simon Turner (@smoggysmoggy) December 23, 2020

GET IN THERE — warnocksarmy (@Will92202540) December 23, 2020

Christmas sorted 🥳❤️ Well done kiddo !! https://t.co/xYwgiqHuWd — Vance Bola (@Be_gainz) December 23, 2020

Great news, this. And we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that it was Woodgate who brought Bola and Dijksteel to the club. He may have lacked the experience to get a tune out of them, but we're now in a much better position as a club as a result of him pursuing both last year. https://t.co/luDvqMwDn9 — Shaun Jepson (@shaunjepson05) December 23, 2020