‘Get in there’, ‘Hats off to all involved’ – Many Charlton fans excited by signing confirmed beyond deadline

Charlton Athletic signed defender Sam Lavelle from Morecambe ahead of last night’s transfer deadline, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the south London club.

It was a busy Deadline Day for the Addicks, who also signed Harry Arter on loan from Charlton Athletic and Jonathan Leko on loan from Birmingham City, as well as beating Crawley Town 6-1 in the EFL Trophy.

Two of Charlton’s new arrivals were added just before the window slammed shut at 11pm, though the club had to wait until beyond the deadline to confirm them.

Lavelle was one of those and has joined from Morecambe for an undisclosed fee and penned a three-year deal at the Valley.

The centre-back and Shrimps captain had played a pivotal role in getting them promoted from League Two last season and helping them make a strong start to life in the third tier.

He became Charlton’s 10th signing of the summer and told the club website he was “over the moon” to have made the switch.

Lavelle added: “When it came up a few days ago I was excited to come. The stature of the club is massive, the fanbase is huge, everything about it appealed to me.”

The defender’s arrival appears to have excited the Addicks fanbase as well, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

24, 3 year deal, plenty of experience already for a young player, captain of his club, match fit.. love that and makes me feel much better about our defensive options 👏🏽 #cafc https://t.co/A71AtIpBZU — CassCAFC (@cassidyai2) August 31, 2021

Yessssssssssssssss you love to see it 😍😍😍 welcome to the club mate 🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/MA5Y4ViuGy — Daniel windham #cafc #cheerForcharlton🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) August 31, 2021

GET IN THERE https://t.co/PzVH9ZtB5I — Dave Allen (@addicks4ever) August 31, 2021

Great signing. Hats off to all involved 👏🏻🔴 — Tom Davies (@Tom_D98) August 31, 2021