‘Get in there’, ‘Great for both parties’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans react as agreement is sealed

Middlesbrough youngster Josh Coburn has signed a new contract to extend his stay at the Riverside Stadium until 2025 with the option of a further year, the Championship side have confirmed this afternoon.

The teenage striker emerged as a real talent under Chris Wilder’s predecessor Neil Warnock, making four appearances last season but fully establishing himself as one to watch this term with three goals in seven second-tier matches.

His emergence comes as no surprise to those who have seen the 19-year-old thrive in Boro’s youth system since the start of last term, recording 11 goals in 20 displays in the U18 Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign before making the step up to Under-23s football and the first team as he rose through the ranks at lightning speed.

Coburn hasn’t been the most regular player under new boss Wilder as of yet, making just one appearance under his stewardship and even dropping out of the matchday squad altogether recently with the likes of Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore and Uche Ikpeazu ahead of him in the pecking order, even with the ex-Sheffield United manager opting to play two up top.

The teenager is likely to fall further down the pecking order after Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly’s arrival, but he has done enough to earn a new deal on Teesside after showing he can play at a senior level already.

It remains to be seen how regularly he will play for the remainder of the season – but many Boro fans have given a clear verdict on this contract news.

Let’s see what a selection of them have had to say about this latest development.

