“Get in there…” – Barry Bannan sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message after Portsmouth victory

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan praised his teammates as they battled to a 1-0 win at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side are on a club-record unbeaten run at the moment and they took another step closer to promotion by beating Pompey in a competitive clash at Fratton Park.

A Josh Windass goal was enough to give Wednesday the points but they had to withstand late pressure after Dominic Iorfa was sent off with 12 minutes to go.

So, it was a hard-fought victory and Bannan summed up the emotions of all connected to Wednesday by sending a passionate message to the supporters on Twitter.

“Get in there another massive 3 points proud to be a part of this amazing group of lads. Character and attitude to win is amazing, fans thank you and safe journey home.”

The result has left the Owls five points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town but they crucially have two games in hand on the Tractor Boys and Plymouth, who are sandwiched between the clubs.

Wednesday face promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough next time out.

The verdict

This was a real tough afternoon for Wednesday and they weren’t at their best in terms of attacking football but this team has a spirit and togetherness that gets them over the line.

That was evident again against Pompey and Moore will be so pleased with how they restricted the hosts and gave everything to ensure they got the win.

As Bannan says, it was a massive victory and it’s another game ticked off as they close in on a return to the Championship.

