‘Get in’, ‘Shame it didn’t work’ – These Sheffield United fans react to outgoing transfer deal

After much speculation regarding his future, Oliver Burke has departed Sheffield United for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

And despite being heavily linked with a switch to high-flying Blackburn Rovers earlier in January, it is Millwall who have won the race for the Scotland international’s signature.

The Lions, who have recently lost Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw to long-term injuries and may also lose Jed Wallace to another club this month, needed to bolster in the final third and they’ve done just that with Burke’s arrival.

After signing for the Blades from West Bromwich Albion in a swap deal with Callum Robinson in the summer of 2020, Burke was utilised in a more unnatural centre forward position at Bramall Lane due to Chris Wilder not using wingers.

Burke made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring just once but he wasn’t to the liking of Slavisa Jokanovic when he arrived earlier this season, featuring in just three league games under the Serb and after Paul Heckingbottom took charge, the 24-year-old remained on the bench.

The loan deal to the Lions though means a fresh start for the attacker and United fans have been reacting to his departure on social media.

Not even being dramatic, that’s the most positive tweet I’ve seen from United in months 🤣 https://t.co/4DxN7eO2Oh — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) January 21, 2022

All speed and not much else. https://t.co/dSxKfRFE3L — Plummer (@PrawnSlummer) January 21, 2022

This has actually been a very successful transfer window regarding outgoings. Olsen, Verrips, Slater, Burke being the main ones. https://t.co/VYe1jM7q99 — Mark (Eggy) (@M_Eggy1) January 21, 2022

Go smash it lad ⚔ https://t.co/9NurQ6nUuK — Richie (@Richie1889) January 21, 2022

go down in history swapping Robinson for Burke 🤣 not one of wilders best transfers let’s be honest ha — steven west (@weststeve563) January 21, 2022

Good luck to him. Shame it didn’t work at the lane — Chest Rockwell (@StocksColin) January 21, 2022

Good luck to him. Let's hope he rediscovers his mojo. But can't play against us — Aswad Qadeer (@Azzer28) January 21, 2022