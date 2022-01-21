Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Get in’, ‘Shame it didn’t work’ – These Sheffield United fans react to outgoing transfer deal

After much speculation regarding his future, Oliver Burke has departed Sheffield United for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

And despite being heavily linked with a switch to high-flying Blackburn Rovers earlier in January, it is Millwall who have won the race for the Scotland international’s signature.

The Lions, who have recently lost Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw to long-term injuries and may also lose Jed Wallace to another club this month, needed to bolster in the final third and they’ve done just that with Burke’s arrival.

After signing for the Blades from West Bromwich Albion in a swap deal with Callum Robinson in the summer of 2020, Burke was utilised in a more unnatural centre forward position at Bramall Lane due to Chris Wilder not using wingers.

Burke made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring just once but he wasn’t to the liking of Slavisa Jokanovic when he arrived earlier this season, featuring in just three league games under the Serb and after Paul Heckingbottom took charge, the 24-year-old remained on the bench.

The loan deal to the Lions though means a fresh start for the attacker and United fans have been reacting to his departure on social media.


