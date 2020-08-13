‘Get in’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted with recent player announcement

Charlton Athletic have recently completed the signing of Alex Gilbey from League One side MK Dons.

Gilbey caught the eye with some strong performances for MK Dons, and chipped in with five goals and two assists in his 37 appearances for the club last season.

Speaking in an interview with the Charlton’s official website, Gilbey expressed his delight at signing for the Addicks ahead of the new season, and revealed that he wanted the deal completed swiftly after hearing of Charlton’s interest in his services.

“It’s amazing to be here.

“I don’t need to be told how big of a club this is. As soon as I found out there was a bit of interest, I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible.”

Are these facts about Charlton Athletic actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 The Valley holds more than 27,000 True False

Lee Bowyer’s side will be preparing for life back in the third-tier of English football, after they were relegated on the final day of the Championship season after a defeat to Leeds United.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Gilbey’s arrival at The Valley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Only Banter Athletic could sign a player on transfer embargo on the brink of expulsion. I love this club. — Depugis (@depugis) August 12, 2020

Don’t want to ruin the moment but who paid for him? 🤣 — Luke Taylor (@Luke__Taylor__) August 12, 2020

Things we love to see — George Buttigieg (@GButtigieg4) August 12, 2020

So confused but get in — G 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@grant_cafc) August 12, 2020

Welcome to the mad house Alex!! We're Charlton Athletic, we're not done yet!!#SaveCAFC #ESIOut — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) August 12, 2020

Decent signing!! Perhaps people can calm down a bit now and have a little faith. — Valley Floyd Road (@SnodlandAddick) August 12, 2020

Beers are coming out, most positive day in a long time 🙌🙌 — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) August 12, 2020

Great signing. Welcome to Charlton. You have seen the passion and support you will get. — Paul Harrison (@PaulHarri1971) August 12, 2020

How on earth have we pulled that off?? 😂 — Dan (@danistheman_10) August 12, 2020

Lets goooooooooo that’s what we need @CAFCofficial 💪🏼🥳 — harley kelman (@KelmanHarley) August 12, 2020