Charlton Athletic

‘Get in’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans are delighted with recent player announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

alex gilbey

Charlton Athletic have recently completed the signing of Alex Gilbey from League One side MK Dons. 

Gilbey caught the eye with some strong performances for MK Dons, and chipped in with five goals and two assists in his 37 appearances for the club last season.

Speaking in an interview with the Charlton’s official website, Gilbey expressed his delight at signing for the Addicks ahead of the new season, and revealed that he wanted the deal completed swiftly after hearing of Charlton’s interest in his services.

“It’s amazing to be here.

“I don’t need to be told how big of a club this is. As soon as I found out there was a bit of interest, I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible.”

Lee Bowyer’s side will be preparing for life back in the third-tier of English football, after they were relegated on the final day of the Championship season after a defeat to Leeds United.

Plenty of Charlton Athletic supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Gilbey’s arrival at The Valley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


