‘Get in’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking teams new ahead of Rotherham match

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to return to winning ways on Wednesday night, as they host Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

A three game winless run has dealt Tony Mowbray’s side something of a blow in their pursuit of the Championship play-off places, but they will know there is still time to improve their top six prospects in the short term, if they can start to pick up wins again sooner rather than later.

But with Rotherham coming off the back of an impressive win at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, this may not be an easy game for the hosts to win, particularly with the number of players they have unavailable.

Even so, the Rovers boss has still named a side that shows two changes from the one that lost 2-1 to league leaders Norwich at the weekend, as Daniel Ayala replaces Derrick Williams at centre back, and John Buckley comes in for Lewis Holtby – who drops to the bench – in midfield.

Elsewhere, despite Mowbray revealing pre-match that Tom Trybull was likely to miss the game through illness, the on loan Norwich midfielder is named on the bench, where young midfielder Brad Lyons, who has been in free-scoring form for the Under 23s of late, also features.

Taking to Twitter to react to that teams news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game, with the inclusion of Buckley and Lyons particular talking points.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Been waiting to see @lyons_brad_7 in the matchday squad! Get in and Good Luck if you get on Brad! 👊🔵⚪ — Lee Garratt (@GazzaGarratt) December 16, 2020

Buckleyyyyyyy! Expect an assist from him tonight! 🙌🏻 — Evans (@FPL_Evans) December 16, 2020

Good to see @lyons_brad_7 on the bench! ⚽ — Matt McDonough (@mattmadon) December 16, 2020

Bucko. Tasty. — Jay Lane (@JayR_Lane) December 16, 2020

Downing must be wondering why he bothered coming back. — mike pinkerton (@mikepink85) December 16, 2020

Need to bounce back here… nothing but a win will do, need a response from our lads to prove we can get back into the playoff mentality! Come on Douglas time to show off your set piece skills! You. Got. This! — 🎄Blackburn Roverseas 🎄 (@roverseas) December 16, 2020