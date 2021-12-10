‘Get in’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as club update emerges

Birmingham City centre-back Marc Roberts has signed a new two-year contract at St Andrew’s, extending his stay in the West Midlands until 2024.

The 31-year-old has been an ever-present member of the Blues’ backline this term, playing in all but one of his side’s 21 Championship games thus far and becoming a vital asset at the back alongside the likes of Dion Sanderson, Harlee Dean and George Friend in central defence.

Keeping an impressive nine clean sheets in those 20 matches, he has been integral to Lee Bowyer’s side’s impressive defensive record and is enjoying a reasonably successful season overall despite currently sitting in 16th place.

He has been a regular first-teamer at St Andrew’s since his move from Barnsley in 2017, signing a five-year contract on his arrival with his previous deal not running out until 2022.

But after seeing him step up to the plate following ex-captain Michael Morrison’s departure in 2019, the Blues have moved already to tie him to a longer deal and he will be hoping to guide Bowyer’s men to a much-improved finish this term after several seasons of mediocrity.

Signing a fresh two-year extension on his current deal, there is also the option to trigger another 12-month extension after that according to the club website.

With this latest news breaking, we take a look at how a selection of Birmingham fans have responded to this contract news.

Quite a fan of this. He definitely is a completely different player when Dean(who I think will leave in the summer) isn't playing. Long throw needs work on…. #bcfc https://t.co/OVIlnmp9sY — Jak_Collier (@Jak_Collier) December 10, 2021

Good news. I've been hit & miss with Roberts but he's stepped up of late. Also, with so much change due in our defence over next couple of years, continuity will be important. #BCFC #KRO https://t.co/DaoBu9HLwg — Ryan Deeney (@RyanDeeney2194) December 10, 2021

2 more years of hoofball and unsuccessful long throws 🥱 #bcfc https://t.co/HuKr0iqfu5 — T (@MrHHill01) December 10, 2021

Happy with this, think he’s our best centre half in all honesty. Just quit with the long throws #BCFC https://t.co/JQkPSTOJea — Connor (@connor_t94) December 10, 2021

Positive move IMO. Most likely taken a wage cut and wants to play for the club, defensively his been good this season. Just cut the long throw out #bcfc https://t.co/igz2D6Nwxt — amy shakespeare (@shakespeare1993) December 10, 2021