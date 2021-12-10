Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Get in’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as club update emerges

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Birmingham City centre-back Marc Roberts has signed a new two-year contract at St Andrew’s, extending his stay in the West Midlands until 2024.

The 31-year-old has been an ever-present member of the Blues’ backline this term, playing in all but one of his side’s 21 Championship games thus far and becoming a vital asset at the back alongside the likes of Dion Sanderson, Harlee Dean and George Friend in central defence.

Keeping an impressive nine clean sheets in those 20 matches, he has been integral to Lee Bowyer’s side’s impressive defensive record and is enjoying a reasonably successful season overall despite currently sitting in 16th place.

Quiz: What club did Birmingham City sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Riley McGree?

He has been a regular first-teamer at St Andrew’s since his move from Barnsley in 2017, signing a five-year contract on his arrival with his previous deal not running out until 2022.

But after seeing him step up to the plate following ex-captain Michael Morrison’s departure in 2019, the Blues have moved already to tie him to a longer deal and he will be hoping to guide Bowyer’s men to a much-improved finish this term after several seasons of mediocrity.

Signing a fresh two-year extension on his current deal, there is also the option to trigger another 12-month extension after that according to the club website.

With this latest news breaking, we take a look at how a selection of Birmingham fans have responded to this contract news.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as club update emerges

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: