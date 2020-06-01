‘Get in’, ‘Play-offs here we come’ – Plenty of QPR fans are delighted with recent EFL announcement

The EFL have recently confirmed that Championship fixtures will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June.

Fixtures had been called to an abrupt halt due to off-the-field events, which has meant that the race for a top-six finish in the second tier has been put on hold for the time being.

QPR are one of the teams that will be hoping they can build on some impressive showings, with Mark Warburton’s side well in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this term.

The Hoops are currently sat 13th in the second tier standings, and are just six points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the season being set to resume in June.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

When are the playoffs? 😊 — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) May 31, 2020

WOOOOO!!! So happy about this. YOUUUUU RRRRRSSSSS!!! — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) May 31, 2020

Any ball boy positions up for grabs? — Will Pound (@will_pound) May 31, 2020

Cant believe we are gonna win the play offs with no fans — eddie (@EddieMcGill17) May 31, 2020

Playoffs here we come

UR'SSSSS — Rob Keytes (@RobKeytes) May 31, 2020

playoffs confirmed — jude (@Judecairns_) May 31, 2020

Don’t you know pump it up, the Rs are going up…. — RT (@richardtowns) May 31, 2020

Get in better then nothing ursssssss — MR D (@qprdeanooo) June 1, 2020

Announce Wembley 2020 — Cameron Brennan (@CameroonBrennan) May 31, 2020