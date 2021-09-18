‘Get in’ – Many Bristol City fans discuss one man’s selection v QPR

Bristol City summer signing George Tanner is set to make his debut against QPR today, which has caused a stir among fans of the South West club.

The 21-year-old joined from Carlisle United late in the summer window to bolster Nigel Pearson’s options at right-back.

The Robins were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town in midweek after a late equaliser and will be looking to bounce back on the road against the R’s, which will not be an easy game as Mark Warburton’s side have made a strong start to the season.

Nigel Pearson has made two changes to his side for the game with Tyreeq Bakinson coming in to replace teenager Alex Scott in midfield and Tanner in for Zak Vyner at right-back.

The defender turned heads with his performances for Carlisle last season, impressing both going forward and defensively, and Robins supporters will get their first look at him in a red shirt today.

That seems to have excited large swathes of the fanbase, with many City supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

