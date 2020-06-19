‘Get in’, ‘Love it’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are delighted by club’s recent announcement

Nottingham Forest have announced that Sabri Lamouchi has signed a new deal with the club.

The Reds boss was appointed in the summer of 2019, as he took over from Martin O’Neill at The City Ground, in an appointment that might have surprised some supporters.

But Lamouchi has adjusted well to his new surroundings with Forest, and has taken them into a strong position in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

The Reds are currently sat fifth in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can make a long-awaited return to the top-flight under Lamouchi’s guidance.

Speaking to the club’s official website following the announcement on his future, Lamouchi expressed his delight at committing his future to the club ahead of the season resumption.

“I am honoured to be staying at this fantastic football club. It was always my intention to stay here for a long period when I signed last year.”

It’s safe to say that plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters were pleased to see him sign a new deal.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

