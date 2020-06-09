Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Get in’, ‘Goosebumps’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to major update on League One season

Published

17 mins ago

on

Coventry City have won promotion into the Championship after League One clubs agreed to curtail the 2019/20 campaign.

The Sky Blues were sat top of the League One table, and were five points clear of second-placed Rotherham United with nine matches still to play.

Mark Robins’ side have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters will be delighted to get over the line, even though they would have preferred to achieve it on the pitch.

Coventry City’s Twitter page hinted that an announcement is imminent from the EFL about the season being concluded early in League One.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters were quick to take to social media to react to their promotion being confirmed.

