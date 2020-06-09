‘Get in’, ‘Goosebumps’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to major update on League One season

Coventry City have won promotion into the Championship after League One clubs agreed to curtail the 2019/20 campaign.

The Sky Blues were sat top of the League One table, and were five points clear of second-placed Rotherham United with nine matches still to play.

Mark Robins’ side have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, and the club’s supporters will be delighted to get over the line, even though they would have preferred to achieve it on the pitch.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower Coventry City quiz?

1 of 15 Have Coventry City won higher or lower than 19 league matches this season? Higher Lower

Coventry City’s Twitter page hinted that an announcement is imminent from the EFL about the season being concluded early in League One.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters were quick to take to social media to react to their promotion being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Thank you boys. You’ve gave us all some great memories this season. Each and everyone of you have etched your names into our great clubs history you’re all champions and all played your part. #Champions #PUSB — Bradders (@PUSBradders) June 9, 2020

Amazing to watch but sad to think @Sam_McCallum15 won’t be with us next season! Cheers for the memories Sam! Best of luck at Norwich! We promise to go easy on you now we are in the CHAMPIONSHIP! #PUSB — Matt (@mattthechef19) June 9, 2020

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS OMG YES. what team. So proud of all of them all. I could cry. So happy. Thank you for making the championship possible — Craig Coventry city 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigtaggart96) June 9, 2020

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS OMG YES. what team. So proud of all of them all. I could cry. So happy. Thank you for making the championship possible — Craig Coventry city 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigtaggart96) June 9, 2020

Wow! The togetherness, the camaraderie shows why this squad have achieved what they have this year. SUPERB! — David Moore (@_DavidJMoore) June 9, 2020

Love it gives me shivers down the back of my neck just listening to it! #PUSB — Ian russell (@ianrussell88) June 9, 2020

Well deserved, well done all involved. I am now off for a beer. I'm not crying your crying. 😭😭😭 — Wayne Wootton (@wafw1971) June 9, 2020

Get in! Best team in the league, best team in the land. #PUSB — Terry Cotta (@The_Angry_0ne) June 9, 2020

I 💙 every single one of you. 🏆 #pusb — Coventry City Related 🐘 (@CovCityRelated) June 9, 2020

Well deserved lads by far the best team in league 1 this year 👏👏👏⚽️ — ian (@ianmartinccfc) June 9, 2020

Brilliant stuff boys 👍🏻 deserved on spirit, togetherness and quality of football 🏆 — Mark Simmons (@osimmo8) June 9, 2020

YESSSSS LADSSSDSSSSS — Jack (@jackjayfindlay) June 9, 2020

This gave me goosebumps! I love my SKYBLUE BOYS!!!! #PUSB — Ross Samuel (@RossCooper94) June 9, 2020