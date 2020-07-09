‘Get in’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to recent club announcement

Birmingham City have announced that Pep Clotet has stepped down from his role as manager of the club with immediate effect.

He had been due to leave his role in charge of the Blues at the end of this year’s campaign, but a poor run of form has seen him mutually agree to depart.

Birmingham were beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing Swansea City in Clotet’s last match in charge, which leaves them in danger of of being relegated into the Championship.

Do you know what shirt number these Birmingham City players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What number shirt does Lee Camp wear? 1 13 27 33

The Blues are currently sat 17th in the second tier standings, and are just four points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining this term, which means it’ll be a nervy finish to this year’s league campaign for the club’s supporters.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Clotet’s sudden departure from the club on Wednesday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Sad things ended the way they did, like Pep as a person and feel most managers are gonna struggle until we have a change of ownership, best of luck for the future @pepclotet — kieran (@kielawrence97) July 8, 2020

We must be in the record books for the longest running soap opera in history #KRO — Russ (@blueruss1875) July 8, 2020

Lot of disrespect in the comments. Thanks for your efforts Pep and Good luck in the future. — J (@Jssstan) July 8, 2020

Now that is beautiful — Callum (@CallumJones1904) July 8, 2020

Only at our club, announced his leaving with 9 to go, players not motivated and getting close to relegation. Great move Dong 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Spencer Allen (@spencerallen01) July 8, 2020

At least we have a chance now — Paul Claydon (@Mr_Claydon) July 8, 2020

YESSSS get in finally — ♌Jack.T2️⃣1️⃣ (@JackToretto5) July 8, 2020

Lovely guy and up til the last few games gave his all but it just didn’t work, let’s kick on bring in a decent man and give him an off season to rebuild — Matt (@mattthomas97_) July 8, 2020

About time. Should have gone the minute it was announced he was leaving. God knows who the replacement will be with this lot though 🙄 — Callum Ellis (@callum816) July 8, 2020

Yeeeeeeeeeeeas. Better late than never…. — Michael Prince BCFC (@princey2k5) July 8, 2020

Fantastic news, well done BCFC .. He brought nothing to this club but disaster! As bad as Zola, no proven history, good riddance! 👎 — Bluenose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@beaublue07) July 9, 2020

YESSSSSS — Matt (@MattR90) July 8, 2020