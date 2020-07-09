Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Get in’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to recent club announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City have announced that Pep Clotet has stepped down from his role as manager of the club with immediate effect. 

He had been due to leave his role in charge of the Blues at the end of this year’s campaign, but a poor run of form has seen him mutually agree to depart.

Birmingham were beaten 3-1 by play-off chasing Swansea City in Clotet’s last match in charge, which leaves them in danger of of being relegated into the Championship.

The Blues are currently sat 17th in the second tier standings, and are just four points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining this term, which means it’ll be a nervy finish to this year’s league campaign for the club’s supporters.

Plenty of Birmingham City supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Clotet’s sudden departure from the club on Wednesday evening.

