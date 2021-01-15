‘Get in’, ‘Good addition’ – These Swansea City fans are pleased as transfer confirmed

Swansea City have completed the signing of Ben Hamer, with the keeper joining for an undisclosed fee from Huddersfield Town.

✍️ Swansea City is delighted to announce that the club has completed the signing of goalkeeper @BenHamer21 from @htafc for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗕𝗲𝗻! 🧤 👉 https://t.co/UcENcQBVuz pic.twitter.com/HF3rDg8aFV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 15, 2021

The 33-year-old, who has turned out for Derby and Leicester among others over the years, had featured in 15 games for the Terriers this season, but he recently lost his place to Ryan Schofield following an injury.

And, with Steve Cooper desperate for a backup keeper following an injury to Steven Benda, the Swans acted quickly to seal a deal for Hamer, who has agreed an 18-month contract with the Welsh side.

Given the circumstances, it’s fair to say that most Swansea fans see this as a smart bit of business from the club, as Hamer has plenty of experience, and he appears to be a capable deputy to Freddie Woodman, who has enjoyed a fine individual campaign so far.

Here we look at some of the comments following the transfer on Twitter…

