Birmingham City

‘Get in’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have today announced the signing of Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen, with the striker signing a three-and-a-half year contract at St. Andrew’s.

Aitor Karanka has been desperate to bring in at least one striker this month, and it was revealed over the weekend that a breakthrough had been made with Cosgrove, as a medical had been scheduled.

That went well, with Blues confirming that the target man had signed, and he could be in line to make his debut against Wycombe Wanderers in the week.

As you would expect, most fans were delighted with the news, although there is a hope that another attacker can be signed by tomorrow’s deadline to partner Cosgrove in what would be a new-look attack.

Kevin Nisbet, another striker from the Scottish Premiership, has been strongly linked with Blues, so it could be a busy final day for Karanka.

Here we look at some of the comments to Cosgrove’s arrival…


