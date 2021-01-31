‘Get in’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Birmingham City fans react as transfer confirmed

Birmingham City have today announced the signing of Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen, with the striker signing a three-and-a-half year contract at St. Andrew’s.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗦𝗮𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲! 🤩 The striker joins Blues on a three-and-a-half-year deal, subject to international clearance. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2021

Aitor Karanka has been desperate to bring in at least one striker this month, and it was revealed over the weekend that a breakthrough had been made with Cosgrove, as a medical had been scheduled.

That went well, with Blues confirming that the target man had signed, and he could be in line to make his debut against Wycombe Wanderers in the week.

As you would expect, most fans were delighted with the news, although there is a hope that another attacker can be signed by tomorrow’s deadline to partner Cosgrove in what would be a new-look attack.

Kevin Nisbet, another striker from the Scottish Premiership, has been strongly linked with Blues, so it could be a busy final day for Karanka.

Here we look at some of the comments to Cosgrove’s arrival…

I must admit as no fan of @Karanka as he has been an incredible disappointment, this signing having seen @briandick link to YouTube, he looks fantastic! Big, strong, shoots from anywhere and scores & most importantly, especially for Karanka, he doesn’t need a strike partner 😲 — Bluenose 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@beaublue07) January 31, 2021

Now go and get @kevinnisbet16 — Jonathan (@jonr1875) January 31, 2021

Get in Up the blues — Hickey (@JackHickstar) January 31, 2021

Welcome Sam to the family KRO — Carol Brady MBE (@carolbradycpcm) January 31, 2021

Welcome to the mad house — Premier Blue (@bedfordblue) January 31, 2021